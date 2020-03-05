U.S. Must Focus on Limiting Coronavirus, Experts Say

The objective in fighting the novel coronavirus in the United States must now be on reducing the spread of the…

The objective in fighting the novel coronavirus in the United States must now be on reducing the spread of the COVID-19 disease it causes, since containing the virus has already failed, experts warn.

Additionally, researchers say the community response could help turn the tide against the spread of the virus, while anxiety is increasing over what they say has been a slow response by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“We’re not going to fix this problem — we’re past the containment point,” said Thomas Bossert, former homeland security advisor to the White House and distinguished fellow in the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security at the Atlantic Council, during a press briefing earlier this week. “This evidence of human-to-human transmission, not (getting the virus from) someone who flew in with the disease, must then and only then, without overreaction, pull the trigger on aggressive community intervention — school closures, isolation, and cancellations of large events.”

Responding quickly is also crucial, Bossert added, as days of delays can make the difference between success and failure.

” Italy went from zero cases on Feb. 20 to just a little over a week later having well over 1,000. That’s not a rapid transmission of the disease — it is a lag in reporting and the appearance of symptoms in patients.”

A source of confusion and contention in the U.S. is the availability of test kits and a clear protocol associated with them, experts said at the briefing.

“That debacle has begun to directly damage (the) CDC’s reputation and standing, but it’s also contributed to the overall anxiety and skepticism around the quality of response, as we move into this new phase of accelerated transmission within the United States,” said J. Stephen Morrison, senior vice president at the Center for Strategic and International Studies and director of the Global Health Policy Center, during a press briefing on Thursday.

By Thursday, the number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. had approached 150, with 12 dead. Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 95,000 people and claimed about 3,300 lives.

[MAP: Where in the World Is Coronavirus?]

The World Bank and the International Monetary Fund already pledged emergency funds to respond to the coronavirus threat. The World Bank Group set aside $12 billion for immediate aid for countries dealing with the COVID-19 crisis. The IMF made available $50 billion to address the same issue.

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development lowered the global Gross Domestic Product forecast by 0.5% over the impact of the coronavirus, estimating that the global economy will only grow with 2.4% in 2020, the lowest since the economic crisis forecast in 2008. On Tuesday, the U.S. Federal Reserve cut its interest rate 50 basis points in the first unscheduled, inter-meeting rate reduction since the same financial crisis.

Several other banks took the same economic measures in Malaysia, Canada and Australia. The European Central Bank, the Bank of England and the central bank of Japan are also expected to take similar measures.

The coronavirus will severely affect the Chinese economy, which will not bounce back as fast as previously expected, said Scott Kennedy, senior adviser and trustee chairperson in Chinese business and economics at CSIS, at the same press briefing.

“The recovery is not going to be a V-shaped recovery, where growth rises rapidly simply because the Chinese government is putting in a lot of stimulus in ordering folks back to work,” said Kennedy. “Even if you produce double the widgets and run two shifts or three, you can’t get folks to watch three movies a day and eat six meals a day. So consumption of services can’t rise that quickly and that accounts for half of China’s economy.”

