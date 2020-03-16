Types of Kidney Stone Surgery

The pain can be excruciating. In fact, that’s the primary symptom of a kidney stone that’s stuck in the ureter…

"I've had women tell me that the pain is greater from a kidney stone than it is from delivering a baby," says Dr. Charles Scales, a urologist and an associate professor of surgery at Duke University School of Medicine.

“Kidney stones are essentially collections of mineral that form in the urine when waste products from the body are being sent out through the kidneys,” Scales explains.

He notes that some of the causes of kidney stones include dehydration, too much calcium in the urine and excreting too much acid in the urine — or urine that’s overly acidic. For instance, diets high in protein can increase the amount of acid the kidneys process and can cause some people to develop uric acid stones.

Less commonly still, genetics can sometimes play a part in the development of kidney stones.

But for most people their stones are made of calcium and oxalate, a substance found naturally in a range of foods from spinach and peanuts to chocolate that binds to calcium. And the most common cause of kidney stones is dehydration, Scales says.

To Treat or Not to Treat

Kidney stones aren’t always exquisitely painful, though. Mineral deposits smaller than 5 millimeters frequently form without ever causing symptoms. Some pass unnoticed, and others remain undetected in the kidneys and don’t cause health problems.

These tiny mineralized pebbles typically don’t require treatment, and may only be detected incidentally. Frequently, that happens when patients comes into the emergency room complaining of abdominal pain caused by something else, notes Dr. Anna Zisman, a nephrologist and an associate professor of medicine at the University of Chicago. They could have diarrhea or problems with their pancreas or bowels, and a CT scan finds, by happenstance, a small stone or stones that aren’t the cause of their symptoms.

But stones that are 5 millimeters and larger are less likely to pass without treatment — especially stones that are close to 10 millimeters or more. When a stone is large enough to block the urinary tract, it can cause the distinctly severe pain known as renal colic. That can cause symptoms that include pain in the back, abdomen and groin, as well as pain or a burning sensation during urination, not as much urine being excreted and a persistent urge to pee, and fever or chills. Other symptoms can include blood in the urine, nausea and vomiting, Zisman notes.

The nausea and vomiting can occur because the pain is so severe, Scales points out. “Oftentimes people will try to get into a comfortable position and just find that they can’t find a position that makes them more comfortable, or makes the pain decrease,” he says. “And those are classic signs of a kidney stone.”

Experts say if a person is experiencing severe pain it’s important to seek medical attention immediately.

Scales says he certainly has treated many patients who’ve had kidney stones before, and they know what the symptoms are. So they’re able to make a decision about whether they can manage it at home, if they need to just see him in clinic or if their pain is truly severe enough that they need to go to the ER. But for patients who have a first-time kidney stone, frequently their symptoms are so severe that they seek care in the emergency department, he says. And clinicians say that’s the most prudent course of action.

When Medical Procedures Are Recommended

For stones that are asymptomatic and found incidentally, most often no treatment is necessary. Surgically destroying or removing the stone isn’t recommended.

Similarly, even smaller stones that cause some symptoms, including pain, may still pass on their own. To help that along, you may be encouraged by your doctor to drink lots of water — even enough perhaps that your urine is clear (where having light straw-colored pee is typically a sign of adequate hydration). Over-the-counter medications like ibuprofen and acetaminophen can help manage pain.

“Many times if people have pain that is well controlled and their kidney function remains normal, then they can be given a period — usually up to three to four weeks — where they can try to pass the stone on their own,” Scales says.

In other cases, a beta blocker may be given to relax the muscles in the ureter or bladder neck. For example the drug tamsulosin (Flomax), which is used to make it easier for men with an enlarged prostate to urinate, may be prescribed off-label to treat kidney stones in men or women. Data is mixed on how effective that is in allowing kidney stone to pass, but it may help. “It’s very commonly used,” Scales says.

For larger, more painful stones that won’t pass, however — especially stones that are around 10 millimeters or above — medical procedures, or surgery, may be needed.

The four main types of procedures that may be performed to treat kidney stones are:

— Shockwave lithotripsy.

— Ureteroscopy coupled with putting a stent, or small tube, in the ureter, so the stone can pass, or laser treatment (e.g. laser lithotripsy).

— Percutaneous nephrolithotomy.

— Open surgery, or a similar more minimally invasive surgery.

Shockwave Lithotripsy

This is the only noninvasive option of the four, shockwave lithotripsy isn’t surgery. Rather, it’s an outpatient procedure used to break up kidney stones externally — from outside the patient’s body.

An X-ray or ultrasound is used to first locate the stone or stones. Sound waves, or high-energy shockwaves, are generated that go through a medium like water — with the patient submerged in a water bath or on a water-filled cushion — targeting the stones. “Those stones are then fragmented into multiple pieces for the patient to pass,” says Dr. Alana Desai, a urologist and an assistant professor of surgery at the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. In some cases, a stent may also be placed in the ureter to help these fragments pass.

In some cases, stone fragments remain in the patient’s body, and a repeat procedure is needed. Although not surgery, there are other risks. Those include bleeding and the chance a piece of stone could get lodged in the urinary tract and block urine flow.

Factors that determine if this is a viable treatment option include size and location of a stone. For instance, the procedure is less effective for larger kidney stones, especially those over 15 millimeters.

Patient characteristics, including weight, can also impact outcomes. Research indicates that the procedure is less likely to be successful for patients who are obese, compared with those who aren’t. In larger patients there’s more tissue for the shockwaves to travel through to reach the kidney stone, Desai explains, making it less effective at fragmenting stone.

In cases where shockwave lithotripsy isn’t likely to be the best option, ureteroscopy or percutaneous nephrolithotomy may be recommended.

Ureteroscopy

This involves using a small, flexible scope passed through the ureter — called a ureteroscope — to reach and evaluate the kidney stone in the ureter or kidney.

The stone may simply be extracted with a tiny wire basket, in some cases, or pulverized using a laser, and the pieces removed. For ureteroscopy with what’s called laser lithotripsy, “a laser fiber goes through that small telescope and is used to break up the stone into small pieces,” Scales explains. A tiny wire back that passes through the scope may also be used to remove stone fragments or the entire stone, depending on its size.

Often at the end of that procedure, a temporary plastic tube called a stent is placed in the ureter as well. That helps to keep swelling down after surgery and prevent a blockage.

This is typically an outpatient procedure as well. However, depending upon how involved the procedure is — or how long it takes — some patients require an overnight stay in the hospital.

Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy

For stones that are larger or harder to reach this procedure may be recommended.

“Sometimes it’s necessary due if the stone is very large,” Zisman says. That includes for stones that are more than 15 or 20 millimeters, or bigger than 1.5 to 2 centimeters. And it’s effective for removing the vast majority of larger stones.

Less common than shockwave lithotripsy or ureteroscopy is percutaneous nephrolithotomy. Still minimally invasive, it involves inserting a scope through a small incision to remove the stone or stones that way.

This procedure generally requires staying at least overnight in the hospital. And risks include bleeding, infection and injury to other organs.

Open Surgery

Traditional open surgery is seldom used today to remove kidney stones.

There are limited circumstances, however, when other procedures aren’t effective — like when the stone is particularly hard to reach. For instance, sometimes people have kidneys that are in an unusual position or the right and left kidney can even be attached — what’s called a horseshoe kidney, Scales notes. So in cases where that may make approaching the stone with the other procedures less effective or more challenging, and it may make more sense to do an open surgery.

“It is very rare these days to have an open surgery,” Zisman adds. Usually that would only be done if there is a very severe infection that requires removal of pretty much the whole kidney.”

More and more today, robot-assisted or laparoscopic robotic surgery, has replaced open surgery. These procedures are less invasive and require smaller incisions. Usually recovery is more rapid, compared with traditional open surgery, Scales says. Hospital stays vary, but open surgery may require multiple days in the hospital, and for more minimally invasive surgery, some patients may only require one night in the hospital.

Risks for surgery, in general, range from severe bleeding and infection to pain at the incision site. Importantly, experts say, whatever kidney stone procedure you’re considering, it’s important to discuss risks and benefits in advance. And check before you proceed whether it may be possible — without too much pain — to pass the stone without any treatment at all.

