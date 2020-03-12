Tony Blair Says Coronavirus Offers Lessons on Global Coordination

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic can offer “lessons about global coordination,” former British Prime Minister Tony Blair said. Speaking at a…

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic can offer “lessons about global coordination,” former British Prime Minister Tony Blair said.

Speaking at a livestreamed event that was hosted by the Progressive Policy Institute and the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, Blair described the outbreak as a “very tough crisis” that will damage countries’ health care systems economies.

“My view, very simply with the coronavirus, is the important thing is I think there are a lot of lessons about global coordination that we should learn after this, but in the short term you have to follow the scientific advice.”

Blair’s comments come as COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, has killed thousands of people globally, infected more than 100,000 others in more than 100 countries and disrupted daily life around the world. Even the event where Blair spoke, originally planned for an audience, was changed to livestream-only due to the spread of the virus.

There has been a noticeable lack of coordination between countries, and many are not following obligations set by the World Health Organization for responding to outbreaks, according to a New York Times investigation.

“One of the biggest challenges we face is that too many affected countries are still not sharing data with WHO,” Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the U.N. global public health agency, told The Times.

Will Marshall, president of the Progressive Policy Institute, pointed to a statement made by the Communist Party in China, where the disease reportedly originated in the city of Wuhan, in which he said they were “lauding themselves … for the strongest governance capacity in human history.” Marshall asked Blair what advantages “open and free and liberal societies” have in making people safe.

“If you’ve got an open and free society, some of the problems in the concealment of the disease at the very beginning would not have occurred, I think,” Blair said. “So I wouldn’t accept that the Chinese system in that sense is superior.”

While Blair also noted that China has done an “extraordinary job in mobilizing” since the spread of the coronavirus, he added that free societies “can do those things, too.”

“I will never accept that an authoritarian society is better at dealing with problems fundamentally, but I do think we have to recognize that this efficacy question is a big challenge.”

Tony Blair Says Coronavirus Offers Lessons on Global Coordination originally appeared on usnews.com