Tips for Using Zoom Conferencing

When the staff at the Nature Conservancy, an international environmental nonprofit organization, were given the word to work from home due to the coronavirus outbreak, it immediately and fundamentally changed the nature of their jobs. Teams that were accustomed to a high level of social engagement, field work and collaboration were suddenly confined to their home offices, backyards and other remote spaces. Many were also relying on video tools for the first time.

Adjusting to Remote Work

Speaking from her backyard, Laura Huffman, the regional director of the Nature Conservancy in Texas, says the adjustment has required patience. “We’ve blended people’s work lives with their home lives,” Huffman says of the company’s mandate that employees now shelter in place in accordance with state requirements.

“We are going to hear each other’s pets, there will be children that go across the background of a screen,” Huffman says. “I’ve watched people look up and have children or a spouse try to talk to them while they’re on a conference call. These are just adjustments that we’re going to see, and I think it’s really important to be easy about that.”

Privacy Concerns

Like the Nature Conservancy, many companies, universities and organizations have switched to the popular videoconferencing tool Zoom for everything from weekly check-ins to classes to fundraising, not realizing the myriad privacy issues that accompany the platform. According to Mashable, a Zoom tracking feature allows conference call hosts (frequently, the boss) to monitor whether an employee is paying attention, or if his or her gaze has wandered elsewhere for more than 30 seconds. It also provides recordings and transcripts of meetings to the cloud, where they can be accessed later by others who weren’t in the call. The company’s vague policy about how and to whom it sells user data is also a sticking point for privacy advocates.

Huffman isn’t aware of any privacy issues through using Zoom at the Nature Conservancy, but she’s also not taking any chances. “We are looking at a suite of issues around working from home and making sure our documents and things that are confidential continue to be confidential,” Huffman says. “We pay close attention to all of these issues and if there is something about these teleconferencing platforms that come up, we’ll know about it sooner rather than later. The (environmental nonprofit) community in general is going to surface it pretty quickly.”

Once Georgetown University switched to a virtual environment as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, the team at The Europe Desk podcast did so as well, even recording their podcast via Zoom. While the quality is not as professional as it had been in the studio, producer Alistair Somerville says it’s working, for now.

“Georgetown uses Zoom for all their meetings and webinars, and so we were quite comfortable with the technology already,” Somerville says. “We have no formal backup plan if there are privacy issues, but aren’t doing anything too confidential at the moment, although that might change going forward.”

Somerville noted that the move was still fairly recent, and the team is adapting quickly to their new circumstances. “This is already plan B,” he says. “We don’t have plans C and D yet.”

Allow for a Learning Curve

For Huffman, finding those alternate plans requires accepting people’s different comfort levels with the tools.

“Different people have different learning curves, and it’s important to recognize that something as simple as trying to ask a question is going to look and sound a little different initially,” Huffman says. “There are little things that people are learning.”

“For instance, it does take a little while to get off of mute,” she says. “You haven’t lost them. They’re not ignoring you. They’re just reaching for their mute button. There’s a little bit of a pause when that happens, and it just takes time to get used to.”

Having the skills of patience and ease when adapting to more technical tools is something Tara Hunt emphasizes with her team as well. Hunt, the CEO of Truly Inc., a content strategy firm in Toronto, has upped her company’s number of Zoom seats to help support this pandemic-driven period of remote work. Hunt also likes the fun features of certain video platforms, such as the ability to change backgrounds or Zoom’s “touch up my appearance” tool, which can help promote the more social aspects of connecting via video.

“The biggest issue right now is how we keep socially connected with one another, more so than retaining our current levels of productivity,” she says.

Hunt suspects that when the crisis has passed, companies around the world will have to face a new realization. “After years of emphasizing productivity above all else,” she says, “we’re going to realize at the end of this crisis how important soft skills are.”

Tips for Using Zoom Conferencing originally appeared on usnews.com