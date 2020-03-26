Tips for Using Slack

As U.S. states enter into various stages of lockdown sparked by the novel coronavirus, more and more companies are placing…

As U.S. states enter into various stages of lockdown sparked by the novel coronavirus, more and more companies are placing work-from-home mandates on their employees. Those who are used to working remotely might find the disruption to their workday to be minimal. For others, it can be jarring. Among the challenges: getting used to the new tools now required in their workplace.

One of the more popular platforms being used by remote teams, Slack, is seeing a surge in popularity as new users flock to the community messaging hub, and casual users now depend on it heavily. Created in 2013 as an internal messaging tool, Slack is now the go-to platform for many companies, newsrooms and nonprofit organizations. And, as a growing number of people are confined to their homes, it’s one of the most popular ways to stay productive.

Here’s how three different companies pivoted to Slack, and what you can learn from their experiences. A few Slack tips:

— Keep it simple.

— Schedule social time.

— Welcome the entire community.

— Plan to adapt.

Keep It Simple

The team of mostly college students at The Europe Desk podcast at Georgetown University had often relied on informal communications to plan their episodes, running into each other between classes or meeting up to discuss the topics at hand. But since Georgetown began transitioning to a “virtual environment,” producer Alistair Somerville says that’s all changed.

“We had a Slack channel and used it intermittently since the fall, but in the last couple of weeks, we’ve relied on it quite heavily,” Somerville says. “It’s required making adjustments.”

Somerville says he consulted a few how-to articles before creating the channel, but most of the usage now has simply been a matter of trial and error. But, he says, there have been some unexpected results.

“The team now are way more engaged,” Somerville says. “They respond much more frequently, they share jokes on the random channels to keep the team’s spirits up.”

And while The Europe Desk team doesn’t use all of the features, they haven’t used the video chat function, for instance, Somerville says, “We are using the informal aspects of it quite a bit.”

Somerville’s advice for those new or semi-new to Slack: “Try not to have too many channels or private messages,” he says. “That can just make it necessary to duplicate those conversations.”

Schedule Social Time

Tara Hunt, CEO of Truly Inc., a content strategy firm in Toronto, runs a team that has always been telework-fluid, but now is fully so. She says that while tools like Slack are known for increasing productivity, that’s not necessarily how they can be the most effective.

“We’re definitely not as productive as usual, and that’s because this is a nerve-wracking time,” Hunt says. The main goal is to be as supportive of each other as possible. “We’re trying to be really creative in finding ways to socially and emotionally connect with each other.”

For instance, at Truly, one teammate is known for his storytelling abilities; so much so that colleagues regularly rearrange their schedules to be able to join him for lunch just to hear his tales. That lack of interaction as the team retreated to their home offices had a direct impact on morale.

“So one day, he posted a photo in Slack, and then spent 10 minutes telling a story about that photo,” Hunt says. “It was a super special moment.”

It was so special that they now have a dedicated channel for storytelling and have carved out time on the team schedule for him, or anyone else, to share a tale, ensuring those moments occur daily.

Hunt’s advice for Slack users: “Build in social time on these platforms,” she says. “Don’t worry about policing people’s time.”

Welcome the Entire Community

The Lottie Dolls team, headquartered in Ireland with remote staff and contractors, is fairly new to Slack. Ian Harkin, Lottie Dolls’ CEO and founder, says the company started using Slack at the end of February. “We could see what was coming,” he says, “and had tested working from home for a number of days a few weeks before most companies.”

Unlike other companies that keep their Slack channels tightly restricted to staff only, Lottie Dolls also opens its channels to contractors hired through Upwork, an online platform that connects freelancers to clients.

“We’ve invited all of the people we work with on Upwork into the different channels for workflows. Providing that visibility to the extended workforce has significantly improved communication levels,” Harkin says, “and it’s improved people’s understanding of the different functions within the business.”

Plan to Adapt

The situation with the coronavirus is changing daily, and the full impact on people and businesses won’t be known for some time. Companies whose teams have had to dive into remote work may find they need to adjust their current methods in coming days and weeks to continue to adjust for changes in staff, productivity, business demands and more. To help everyone get up to speed, Slack has posted a number of tutorials on its YouTube channel, and is offering “team consults” to help organizations get the most out of their usage.

