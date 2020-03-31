Tips for a Career Change Cover Letter

During these difficult times due to the coronavirus pandemic, professionals worldwide are concerned about their health as well as the…

During these difficult times due to the coronavirus pandemic, professionals worldwide are concerned about their health as well as the future of their current career path. Others may be using any extra time they have to reflect on their short-term and long-term career choices and what would provide them with greater fulfillment, stability and a backup plan once the situation has calmed down.

Whatever your reasons might be for considering a career change or a side gig, if you determine that you want to enter a new industry, it can be difficult to know how to write a cover letter for a career change or an additional job.

While there is some controversy about the relevance of a cover letter, there are enough organizations that still ask for them and will read them, so we definitely recommend that you include a cover letter with your resume when submitting job applications. Here are a few things to consider for a career change cover letter:

— Identify the employer’s needs.

— Address your career change.

— Highlight your transferable skills.

— Include your personal brand.

— Show some personality.

Identify the Employer’s Needs

One big mistake that professionals make with their cover letters is that they don’t keep them relevant to the position they are applying for. You should not take a cookie-cutter approach to your job search materials; they should be tailored to each individual job. To do this, look at the job description and take note of the keywords, requirements and responsibilities the position outlines that you feel you could handle effectively. Now, you want to accentuate those things in your cover letter, even if it’s only one or two items.

Address Your Career Change

A career change cover letter is most effective when it explains why you decided to make a career change. However, be mindful to keep the tone of your cover letter positive and professional. You don’t want to give the impression that you are jumping ship or are disloyal. Highlight a few positive things about your current position and industry, explain briefly why you want to make a career change, and what you hope to bring to the industry.

For example, “I have been an accounting professional for over 10 years. During that time I have worked with amazing colleagues and sharpened skills such as being precise, staying on top of changing trends and efficiency. However, after some serious reflection and discussions with my family, I am excited to enter into the education industry. This will be a better fit for me and my personal values.”

Highlight Your Transferable Skills

You may not feel that you have a lot of the experience needed for a new industry, but you might have more experience than you realize. Think about five things that you know how to do that could be used in several different industries. This could be things like management skills and communication skills. You can also look at your current resume and compare it to the job description for which you are applying. Do any of the experiences and projects on your resume translate over to the new industry?

When thinking about transferable skills, be realistic about how good of a fit they actually are to the new industry. You can discuss this with friends and family members and conduct a few informational interviews with those in the industry you want to move into for feedback. You can include these skills in your resume summary for a career change as well.

Include Your Personal Brand

Your branding statement identifies who you are and what you bring to the professional world, no matter what industry you work in. Make sure to include this in your cover letter. This could be in the header of your cover letter or at the bottom after your signature. Your resume and cover letter shouldn’t be exact copies, but they should complement each other. Use the same formatting on these documents.

Show Some Personality

Keep in mind that people are drawn to people, not paper. Even if you don’t possess all the skills needed since you’re changing into a new career, if you connect with the hiring manager as a person, this will give you a leg up in the hiring process. So be careful that your cover letter doesn’t sound overly factual. Let your personality shine through in the way you express yourself in writing.

For example, you can try to grab the attention of the hiring manager in the first sentence by saying, “Looking for someone who is a natural leader, a fast learner and excited to take on new challenges?”

