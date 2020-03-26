These States Are Best at Social Distancing During the Coronavirus

Residents in the District of Columbia, Nevada and New Jersey are doing the best job of social distancing in order…

Residents in the District of Columbia, Nevada and New Jersey are doing the best job of social distancing in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus, according to a recent report by human mobility data company Unacast.

The New York City-based company created a scoreboard, which it updates daily, to keep track of how well people are staying home and distancing themselves from public places. The report looks at residents’ average change in distance traveled from Feb. 28 to present day using data from mobile phones via apps that use location data. The scoreboard is updated daily but reflects data from a few days prior. On Thursday, the scoreboard represented March 22 data, according to Unacast.

Travel decreased the most, in Washington, D.C., with residents traveling an average distance that’s 61% less than it was at the end of February. Nevada (55% less), New Jersey (55% less), Vermont (51% less) and Massachusetts (50% less) followed close behind.

Residents in other states haven’t changed their behavior nearly as much. Wyoming residents are only traveling 6% less each day than they were on Feb. 28, according to the report. Montana residents have decreased their daily travels by 14%, while Hawaii residents have decreased theirs by 15%.

The scoreboard also includes a graph for each state tracking average mobility since the end of February and comparing that to new reported cases of the virus. The report acknowledges that the methodology has room for improvement. For example, someone could travel far one day without encountering people, while another could travel very little but still encounter a crowd. The company is exploring ways to integrate these types of factors into the data.

In a blog post, Unacast CEO and Co-founder Thomas Walle expressed the company’s interest in using data to help public health experts, policymakers and businesses during the public health crisis.

“We also believe it will not only help make sense of what’s happening now, but unearth trends that will help project scenarios in the short-term and mid-term future,” Walle wrote.

