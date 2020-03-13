These local companies took the biggest one-day hits on Wall Street on Thursday

The Dow Jones Industrial Average had its worst day since 1987 on Thursday, falling more than 10% as the country…

The Dow Jones Industrial Average had its worst day since 1987 on Thursday, falling more than 10% as the country dealt with the spread of the novel coronavirus and its uncertain impacts on business. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq were close behind, each falling more than 9%.

U.S. stock futures recovered some on Friday, with those tied to the Dow reaching 5%. Lawmakers and President Donald Trump are closing in on legislation focused on aiding Americans impacted by the spread of the virus, something that could boost stocks to close the week.

Here are the 10 companies in Greater Washington with a market cap of more than $100 million that saw the largest one-day drop in share price on Thursday.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: PK) — The Tysons hospitality real estate investment trust saw its share price decline 23.8% from $11.98 to $9.13.

RegenxBio Inc. (NASDAQ: RGNX): The Rockville biotech saw its share price drop 21.6% from $32.89 to $25.80.

Pebblebook Hotel Trust Inc. (NYSE: PEB): The…