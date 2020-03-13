The week in bankruptcies: 3 entities in Greater Washington

The Washington Business Journal offers a weekly roundup of bankruptcy filings in the region based on public records collected by…

The Washington Business Journal offers a weekly roundup of bankruptcy filings in the region based on public records collected by parent company American City Business Journals.

During the week that ended March 6, Washington-area bankruptcy courts recorded three business filings, none with total debt above $1 million. Year to date through March 6, the court recorded 28 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, no change from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.

Pulse House LLC filed for voluntary Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection Feb. 26, in the District of Columbia.

The debtor listed an address of 1401 New York Ave. NW in the District, and is represented in court by attorney Alan D. Eisler. Pulse House LLC listed assets up to $63 and…