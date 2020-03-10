The States With the Lowest Property Taxes

When buying a home, the major expenses most people think about are the down payment, monthly mortgage payments and the…

When buying a home, the major expenses most people think about are the down payment, monthly mortgage payments and the overall cost of upkeep.

Less-prominent costs that can be surprisingly prohibitive are the state and local property taxes levied on a residence annually. The first $10,000 of property taxes is deductible on your federal tax returns, but that’s only the case if you itemize your tax returns, which less than 14% of taxpayers do, according to tax policy nonprofit the Tax Foundation.

While property taxes vary based on the state, county and city where your property is located, many states throughout the U.S. levy little or no property taxes at the state level, and many local governments largely keep property taxes low as well. Out of the 50 states and the District of Columbia, 10 have median total property tax payments that are less than $1,000 per year, based on data from tax information company Tax-Rates.org.

Some states have a median property tax rate that is very low — namely Hawaii, Delaware and the District of Columbia, which have median rates of 0.26%, 0.43% and 0.46%, respectively. However, because property values in those places are high, the total amount property owners pay in taxes is higher as well. For a better snapshot of where you’re likely to pay less money, we looked at the states with the lowest median annual property tax totals, rather than the tax rates.

Here are the states with the lowest median property taxes:

— Louisiana.

— Alabama.

— West Virginia.

— Mississippi.

— Arkansas.

— South Carolina.

— Oklahoma.

— Kentucky.

— New Mexico.

— Tennessee.

1. Louisiana

Median Property Tax Rate: 0.18%

Median Property Tax Total: $243

Median Home Value: $135,400

With a median property tax rate of just 0.18%, Louisiana has both the lowest property tax rates and the lowest median property tax amounts in the U.S. Louisiana residents pay a median of just $243 annually to cover their property tax bill. Many counties in the state, referred to as parishes in Louisiana, collect no property taxes at all. Others, including Orleans Parish and St. Tammany Parish, where New Orleans and Slidell are located, respectively, have median property tax totals over $1,000 due to higher local tax rates and higher median property values.

Many parts of Louisiana levy higher sales tax rates rather than increase property tax rates. Tax information company Avalara reports that sales tax in Louisiana ranges from 4.45%, the base state sales tax, to 11.45%. The sales tax rate in New Orleans is 9.45%.

2. Alabama

Median Property Tax Rate: 0.33%

Median Property Tax Total: $398

Median Home Value: $119,600

While the amount of property taxes you’ll pay is based on the assessed value of your home, Alabama’s median property tax totals county by county reveal that you’re likely to pay less throughout the state overall. Tax-Rates.org reveals that there are no counties in Alabama with a median property tax bill over $1,000. This is the only state on this list where that is the case.

3. West Virginia

Median Property Tax Rate: 0.49%

Median Property Tax Total: $464

Median Home Value: $94,500

West Virginia residents pay a median of $464 each year in property taxes. The costliest county in West Virginia is Jefferson County, which makes up the easternmost portion of the state that shares a border with both Maryland and Virginia. Property owners in Jefferson County pay a median of $1,379, though almost all other counties in the state have median property tax bills well below $1,000.

With a median home value of $94,500, you may find saving for a down payment or making monthly mortgage payments easier because of the overall low cost to own a property.

4. Mississippi

Median Property Tax Rate: 0.52%

Median Property Tax Total: $508

Median Home Value: $98,000

Mississippi residents pay a median of 0.52% of their property’s assessed value in taxes — about $508, considering the median property value for the state is $98,000, based on Tax-Rates.org information.

Madison County, which is located slightly north of the capital, Jackson, collects the largest median property tax bills from residents at $1,204. Property taxes in the county average 0.66% of a property’s assessed value, which is higher than much of the state but still relatively low compared to the rest of the U.S.

5. Arkansas

Median Property Tax Rate: 0.52%

Median Property Tax Total: $532

Median Home Value: $102,900

Arkansas residents see their property, which carries a median value of $102,900, taxed at a median rate of 0.52% across the state.

The county with the lowest property taxes levied is Calhoun County in the southern central part of the state, where the tax rate is an average of 0.53% but the median home value is a low $51,700, according to Tax-Rates.org. Benton County, in the northwest part of the state, levies an average 0.6% property tax. Properties there have a median home value of $155,000, making their tax bill much higher at $929.

6. South Carolina

Median Property Tax Rate: 0.5%

Median Property Tax Total: $689

Median Home Value: $137,500

In South Carolina, if you’re living near Charleston, Columbia or Greenville — the largest cities in the state — you can expect to pay a higher tax bill either due to higher property tax rates or the likelihood that your home will carry a higher assessed value.

Charleston County on the coast maintains a median property tax value of 0.5%, but the median home value of $242,100, makes the annual tax bill $1,205. Richland County, where Columbia is located, has a median property tax rate of 0.76% of the assessed value, making the median property tax bill $1,111, according to Tax-Rates.org data.

7. Oklahoma

Median Property Tax Rate: 0.74%

Median Property Tax Total: $796

Median Home Value: $107,700

Out of the 10 states with the lowest median property tax payment, Oklahoma has the highest tax rate at 0.74%. However, the low median property value for the state, $107,700, helps keep the median property tax payment at $796.

A contributing factor for low property taxes in a place like Oklahoma is the share of the state that is undeveloped. National Crop Insurance Services reports that nearly 80% of Oklahoma is made up of farmland. If you’re looking to live in a more populated part of the state like Oklahoma City or Tulsa, you can expect to pay higher property taxes. The median tax payment in Oklahoma County is $1,132, and in Tulsa County the median payment is $1,344, according to Tax-Rates.org.

8. Kentucky

Median Property Tax Rate: 0.72%

Median Property Tax Total: $843

Median Home Value: $117,800

While the median annual property tax bill in Kentucky is low at $843, where you live in the state makes a big difference. Oldham County sits in the northwestern corner of the Louisville metro area, and the median property tax rate there is 0.96%, making the median property tax bill for the county a whopping $2,244.

If you live in a less-populated part of the state, however, you may benefit from lower property taxes. In Knott County in the eastern part of the state, for example, the median home costs just over $60,000, and the median property tax bill is just $314.

9. New Mexico

Median Property Tax Rate: 0.55%

Median Property Tax Total: $880

Median Home Value: $160,900

With a median home value of $160,900, according to Tax-Rates.org data, New Mexico has the highest median value for properties of the 10 states on this list. Taxed at a median rate of 0.55%, the median annual property tax payment in New Mexico is $880. Though largely rural, this state has a couple of areas with relatively dense populations, including Albuquerque and Santa Fe. Additionally, at least part of eight counties throughout the state are Native American reservation land, which is not taxed.

If you’re planning to live in one of the more populated parts of the state, be prepared for higher property taxes. Bernalillo County is home to Albuquerque and more than 30% of the state’s population. At $1,530, the median property tax payment in Bernalillo County is much higher than the state’s median. Bernalillo County’s median home value is $188,800.

10. Tennessee

Median Property Tax Rate: 0.68%

Median Property Tax Total: $933

Median Home Value: $137,300

Tennessee homeowners pay a median of $933 per year for property taxes, with a tax rate of 0.68%. Like most other states on this list, you can expect to pay a higher property tax bill if you live in a more densely populated part of the state.

Davidson County is home to Nashville, where the median property tax bill is $1,587 and the median tax rate is 0.96%. Nearby Williamson County levies a median property tax rate of 0.56%, but the high median home value of $335,800 means homeowners pay a median of $1,879 in property taxes.

