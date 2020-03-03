The Most Stressful Jobs in the U.S.

Consider your stress tolerance before looking into these jobs. Every job has its downsides and share of stress, but some…

Every job has its downsides and share of stress, but some jobs are more stressful than others. Maybe it’s the tight deadlines or the hard work for little pay — or simply that you’re working in life and death situations. But it’s undeniable that some careers, even if they’re glamorous or emotionally rewarding, can be especially stressful.

If stressful situations don’t scare you, read on to learn which positions are among the most stressful jobs, according to the U.S. News Best Jobs rankings. Data comes from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Surgeon

Median Salary: >$208,000

Education Needed: Doctoral degree, residency and licensure

Expected Job Growth by 2028: 1.2%

You likely know what a surgeon is. The question is, what kind of surgeon do you want to be? You could be a general surgeon, which means you’ll work on a little bit of everything. Or you might specialize and become an orthopedic surgeon or a neurological surgeon. Stressful? Well, this is life or death. Surgeons operate for long hours and need to keep focus throughout a procedure.

Lawyer

Median Salary: $120,910

Education Needed: Doctoral or professional degree

Expected Job Growth by 2028: 6.1%

Lawyers help clients navigate the legal world. They might represent individuals, businesses or government agencies. They may appear in court on behalf of clients or never see a courtroom. Stressful? It probably depends more on the type of law you specialize in and your personality. But if you’re helping people through stressful situations such as bankruptcy, divorce or a DUI, you might take some of that residual stress home.

Bartender

Median Salary: $22,550

Education Needed: No formal credential needed

Expected Job Growth by 2028: 8.1%

Bartenders mix and serve drinks at bars, restaurants and events. That may not sound stressful — until you consider how many types of alcoholic beverages there must be in the world. And most of your customers will expect you to know them all. You also need to deal with all kinds of people, often in a loud and busy setting.

Paramedic

Median Salary: $34,320

Education Needed: Emergency medical technology and paramedic training and licensure

Expected Job Growth by 2028: 7.1

Paramedics and emergency medical technicians care for patients in the real world, sometimes far from a doctor’s office or hospital. They’re called into homes, businesses, restaurants, schools — wherever somebody is sick or injured and unable to get to medical care on their own. You’re in situations where people are often not just hurt but scared. Some people thrive on that type of stress. For others, it may be too much.

Patrol Officer

Median Salary: $61,050

Education Needed: At least a high school degree; often, more education and training required

Expected Job Growth by 2028: 5%

It isn’t like you see on TV. Often, patrol officers are writing reports and updating records. You might often be on patrol, looking for trouble and not finding it. But then sometimes you do. If you pull someone over for a speeding ticket, are you thanked for being concerned about their safety? Probably not. You work odd hours, and there’s always the chance of being in a dangerous situation at any moment. Is the potential there to get stressed out? Absolutely.

Anesthesiologist

Median Salary: >$208,000

Education Needed: Doctoral degree, residency and licensure

Expected Job Growth by 2028: 4.5%

Anesthesiologists are doctors who administer general or regional anesthesia, which allows surgeons and other physicians to operate without the patient feeling pain or discomfort. It’s a potentially risky and deadly procedure, so anesthesiologists need to carefully monitor a patient’s vital signs before, during and after a surgery. At times, it’s absolutely a stressful job.

Physician

Median Salary: $194,500

Education Needed: Doctoral degree, residency and licensure

Expected Job Growth by 2028: 3.7%

There are all sorts of physicians, from obstetricians to emergency room doctors and dermatologists and urologists. You might be a primary care provider. When times are good, you’re helping people feel better or maintain their health, and you’re going to feel great. But when times are bad, and you’re delivering bad news, like a cancer diagnosis, or you’re trying to help someone who isn’t getting better, yes, you’re going to be stressed.

IT Manager

Median Salary: $142,530

Education Needed: Bachelor’s degree

Expected Job Growth by 2028: 11.3%

The IT manager runs the show when it comes to all of the technological needs at a business. If you think about how a business can come to a standstill if the internet isn’t working or the problems that can arise from a computer hack, you’ll start to see how IT manager can be a stressful job.

Financial Manager

Median Salary: $127,990

Education Needed: Bachelor’s degree

Expected Job Growth by 2028: 16%

Financial managers are in charge of a business’s financial records and often make big, important monetary decisions. When the economy is rough or the company isn’t bringing in enough revenue, and you’re starting to wonder if you need to suggest letting employees go, you’ll need to make difficult choices.

Cardiovascular Technologist

Median Salary: $56,850

Education Needed: Associate degree

Expected Job Growth by 2028: 6.6%

As a cardiovascular technologist, you’ll help diagnose and treat people with heart and blood vessel issues and diseases. Your stress level may vary, but some of the patients may be in poor health, and that may be taxing. You will also be on your feet much of the day.

Marriage and Family Therapist

Median Salary: $50,090

Education Needed: Master’s degree

Expected Job Growth by 2028: 22.3%

How is this a stressful job? You’re working to restore harmony with couples who were once in love and now aren’t so sure. You may be mediating between two people who are almost certainly dealing with conflict on a daily basis. You may be working with children who are affected after a divorce. Yes, it can be stressful, though hugely rewarding when you are able to fix things and make a difference.

Clinical Social Worker

Median Salary: $56,200

Education Needed: Bachelor’s degree

Expected Job Growth by 2028: 17%

You’re often working with people at the worst moments in their lives. You might be working with children in foster care, people affected by drugs or domestic violence victims. You’re going to do a lot of good in the world, but you’re going to see a lot that would stress anyone out.

Financial Analyst

Median Salary: $85,660

Education Needed: Bachelor’s degree

Expected Job Growth by 2028: 6.2%

You’ll probably be offering financial advice to executives at a business. That won’t be stressful, but when the economy goes south and executives are frustrated by the company’s finances, there will likely be days that you may wish you had stayed home.

Construction Manager

Median Salary: $93,370

Education Needed: Bachelor’s degree preferred

Expected Job Growth by 2028: 9.8%

The blueprints have been drawn up, and you’re the one leading the charge to get this structure built. You’ll be securing work permits, hiring contractors and keeping the client informed on the progress. When things go wrong (and they will) and the client loses patience, that’s when you’ll see how skilled you are at managing stress.

Child and Family Social Worker

Median Salary: $46,270

Education Needed: Bachelor’s degree

Expected Job Growth by 2028: 7.3%

The good news? This is a job usually in the government in which you’re trying to make children’s lives better. The bad? You’re going to meet children who may be homeless and who may not be getting enough food or love. Coping with their hardship while trying to help can lead to a lot of stress.

Mental Health Counselor

Median Salary: $44,840

Education Needed: Master’s degree

Expected Job Growth by 2028: 17.8%

You’re helping to diagnose people with mental and emotional disorders, so you’re working with people who are stressed, depressed and ill. You may have a large number of cases to deal with at once, and sometimes getting clients the right help is out of your control. This job also doesn’t pay as much as other stressful occupations.

Sales Manager

Median Salary: $124,220

Education Needed: Bachelor’s degree

Expected Job Growth by 2028: 5.1%

When you’re a sales manager, you’re overseeing a team of salespeople. Companies often live or die by sales, and so you’re going to have people above you putting a lot of pressure on you, to put pressure on your salespeople to meet sales targets. If you love selling, though, you may thrive on that sort of challenge.

Compliance Officer

Median Salary: $68,860

Education Needed: Bachelor’s degree

Expected Job Growth by 2028: 5.8%

If you take on this job, you’re making sure companies and governing bodies don’t break internal policies and federal, state and local laws. In certain industries, such as financial and health care, this is much harder than it might sound. It isn’t necessarily a very stressful job, unless you have people you’re working with pressuring you to look the other way while they run afoul of regulations.

Community Health Worker

Median Salary: $39,540

Education Needed: High school diploma

Expected Job Growth by 2028: 12.5%

Community health workers often are helping members of the public get better access to good health care, like helping children get better nutrition or helping somebody with HIV get affordable medicine. You’ll feel good when you are able to help people, but you’ll likely have some frustrating moments if clients take it out on you because they can’t access solutions.

Rehabilitation Counselor

Median Salary: $35,630

Education Needed: Master’s degree

Expected Job Growth by 2028: 9.8%

You’re helping people get physically and emotionally healthier, often by getting them the services they need, like a wheelchair or access to a therapist. You’re seeing a lot of people when they are stressed. If you can manage to not transfer that stress to you, you should be OK. What may affect you, though, are your possible student loans. You deserve a higher paycheck for the work you do and the education you need for this job.

Construction Worker

Median Salary: $35,800

Education Needed: No degree needed; on-the-job training

Expected Job Growth by 2028: 10.5%

You might be doing everything from pounding nails to digging ditches. Stressful? Well, people are telling you what to do, and what you have to do is physical labor. The work can be challenging, and there is the possibility of injury.

Structural Iron and Steelworker

Median Salary: $53,970

Education Needed: High school degree

Expected Job Growth by 2028: 11.5%

You’ll be helping to build bridges and buildings by installing iron or steel beams. And how stressful is it? Mostly, it depends on your ability to work in dangerous situations. You could be working in very hot or cold weather, you will often be working at great heights and the materials you use may injure you. However, numerous safety regulations are in place to protect you.

The Most Stressful Jobs in the U.S. originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 03/04/20: This story was published on a previous date and has been updated with new information.