The Keto Diet and Diabetes

There’s certainly buzz around the keto diet. Just the variety of foods labeled as “keto” or “zero carb” testifies to its popularity. There are lots of questions and concerns too, one of which is whether this eating plan is appropriate for people with diabetes. From my viewpoint, it’s a question loaded with conflicting thoughts.

The objective of a keto diet is to put oneself into a state of ketosis, a state where our bodies are using fat as the primary source of energy. Metabolizing fat results in the production of organic compounds called ketones, which can be used as an alternative fuel for our body’s cellular activities. A side effect of ketosis is weight loss and, according to some studies, improvements in blood glucose levels. Ketosis is achieved by severely restricting both carbohydrates and protein in the diet — the key word being severely.

Fat Metabolism = Starvation

Burning ketones from fat metabolism is a natural adaptation to starvation — one of our body’s emergency plans. However, our body’s natural and preferred primary source of energy is glucose, which results from carbohydrate metabolism. The entire aim of the keto diet, however, is to restrict carbohydrates enough to convince our body we’re starving, so we resort to burning fat instead.

Emergency plans tend to have some drawbacks, and ketosis is no different. Fatigue, malaise, loss of muscle tone and strength, loss of endurance, bad breath, a foggy sense of awareness from reduced brain activity and insomnia are some of the side effects of ketosis. They are sometimes referred to as the “keto flu.” Supposedly, these symptoms go away after a time.

A keto diet is extremely restrictive, and some of those restrictions eliminate or severely limit healthy sources of nutrients and protein. A measly one-half cup of lentils would put you over the daily limit for carbohydrate and halfway to the daily limit for protein in some keto diet plans. Fiber, especially heart-healthy soluble fiber, could be be difficult to get. Remember, fruits, whole grains, starchy vegetables, beans and most dairy (cheese is low carbohydrate) are severely restricted. And while it’s probably possible to limit processed meats and other sources of saturated fat while still getting 70% or 80% of your calories from fat, significant dietary planning is necessary — and the less healthy options are so much more readily available.

Promising Studies

A keto diet, when properly followed, is effective for short-term weight loss. There’s also evidence that a keto diet improves the markers of metabolic syndrome. Metabolic syndrome is a group of conditions — elevated blood pressure, high blood sugar and triglycerides, low HDL (good cholesterol) and a large waistline — that raise your risk factors for heart disease, diabetes and stroke. Yet the difficulty of managing food intake to stay in a state of ketosis should not be understated.

While these favorable studies are, for the most part, short term, improved insulin resistance, lower triglyceride levels and lower HBA1C (a surrogate for average blood glucose levels) have been documented. For that reason, some nutrition experts consider a keto diet to be a reasonable measure to prevent Type 2 diabetes, although even then only as a temporary step to gain control of certain problems.

Risks of Keto

Now, a little personal context. I have Type 1 diabetes, and many of my fellow Type 1s have had life-threatening experiences, often at diagnosis, with inadvertent ketosis progressing to diabetic ketoacidosis. Ketoacidosis is a state where the buildup of ketones from ketosis makes the blood too acidic. Ketosis is not a state people with Type 1 diabetes aspire to reach, and ketoacidosis is a rare but potentially dangerous complication with a keto diet. I’ll admit that any risk for ketoacidosis is strike one for me.

I’m also conflicted by the very concept of forcing our body into a metabolic state clearly intended by our biology to be temporary in emergency situations when food is not available. Without food, our bodies deplete stored carbohydrate before switching to emergency power — stored fat and protein — until food is available again. But a keto diet encourages this aberration by force-feeding fat into the system and denying carbohydrates, which are, of course, readily available in our food supply.

Carbohydrates are especially important for our brain — our brain cannot meet all its fuel requirements with ketones. Because our brains must have some glucose to function, that glucose is manufactured by a complex recipe called gluconeogenesis — another emergency pathway — if not enough carbohydrates are consumed.

In my view, the keto diet is a complete and artificial hijacking of the biological operating system that has sustained us for millennia, and the elimination of many nutritious foods to boot. I can’t help but feel there may be long-term consequences. Strike two for me.

Lastly, people with diabetes are health-compromised. That does not mean we are unhealthy, but it does mean we have additional risks. Having diabetes increases our risk for cardiovascular diseases by two to four times, for instance. These risks are manageable — we know how.

We know from long-term and on-going studies that saturated fat and trans-fat that can be a part of the very high fat diet in a keto diet increases our risk for heart disease. It’s theoretically possible to stay on a keto diet without consuming too much saturated fat, but it requires a lot of planning and a lot of discipline.

There’s a lot of flexibility in approaches to healthy eating, and trained and experienced professionals in managing diabetes are anxious to help find an effective option for everyone. Where diabetes is concerned, however, I think a keto diet is a 95 MPH fastball right down the middle: It looks awfully good, but it could be strike three.

