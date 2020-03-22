The Impact of the Coronavirus on Legal Education

American law schools, typically traditionalist and resistant to change, are adapting with rare urgency to the escalating coronavirus pandemic. Like…

American law schools, typically traditionalist and resistant to change, are adapting with rare urgency to the escalating coronavirus pandemic.

Like other educational institutions, most law schools moved classes online, canceled campus activities and events, and restricted libraries and other facilities. Students who are worried about the impact on their transcripts as they enter a precarious job market should start preparing early for final papers and exams and take advantage of videoconferencing tools to conduct group study sessions and feel less isolated.

Schools will likely implement new policies to ease the transition; some have allowed their students to take classes on a pass or fail basis this term.

In coming months, law schools may need to rethink basic elements of legal education, like student orientation, large lectures, public clinics, study-abroad programs and campus housing.

Even if the novel COVID-19 virus poses little risk to most students, law schools may need to accommodate the needs of vulnerable populations, as they have worked in recent decades to make legal education more accessible to those with other obstacles. For example, the Law School Admission Council recently settled a discrimination lawsuit by agreeing to redesign the LSAT to be more accessible to the visually impaired.

Speaking of the LSAT, the March 30 test is canceled in every location worldwide and a final decision will be announced by April 10 about the April 25 test date, which as of publication is scheduled to proceed as planned. Test-takers forced to postpone taking the LSAT can keep their skills sharp by reviewing notes and previously completed questions, doing practice sections several times per week and taking practice tests at least monthly.

If you fall sick or get distracted, go easy on yourself. But schedule study sessions to get back on track when you can.

The various state bars will likely decide in coming months whether to postpone bar examinations this summer as well. The National Conference of Bar Examiners tentatively expects the Multistate Professional Responsibility Examination, or MPRE, to proceed as scheduled in August. The MPRE is a two-hour test that is given three times a year, and passage is required for admission to the bar in most U.S. states and territories.

Is This a Good Time to Apply to Law School?

When more people are unemployed, more people take the LSAT and apply to law school. During the Great Recession, the number of LSAT test-takers increased more than 20% from 2007 to 2009. Many applicants reason they can ride out a recession through three years of law school and enter a recovering job market.

Law school is too expensive and time-consuming to simply serve as a fallback, but for applicants genuinely interested in a legal career it’s not a bad bet during a time of limited career options.

While the coronavirus pandemic may be incalculably tragic, it should have limited long-term impact on the legal field. Unlike the Great Recession, which was caused by structural weaknesses in the finance markets, a recession due to reduced economic activity during a public health crisis could be more short-lived.

In fact, lawyers may be more needed than ever in a post-COVID-19 world. If the pandemic burdens the justice system like the health care system, it may expose problems that require legal solutions, from unsafe jails and health care disparities to changes in insurance markets.

Coronavirus Fallout in the Legal Job Market

Like other businesses, law firms nationwide are urging employees to work from home, avoid travel and limit physical contact. Courts are cutting back oral arguments and operating with reduced hours, and detention centers are restricting visits.

Legal practice is social by nature, but the pandemic and recession that may follow are likely to amplify trends toward remote work, contract hiring and automation to reduce costs and in-person interactions.

If sinking stock markets herald an economic downturn comparable to the Great Recession in 2008 and 2009, the legal job market is likely to contract along with other industries. Studies found that the unlucky law graduates who entered the legal market during the Great Recession reported more difficulty finding jobs and less career satisfaction than earlier or later peers. Their troubles discouraged law applicants until the ” Trump Bump” after 2016, which may have cooled off by 2019.

Law students and applicants have reason to be concerned about how the pandemic will affect their education and future career prospects. However, the generation of lawyers that weathers this storm will have immense work ahead to safeguard and strengthen the rule of law.

