The Deadliest Viruses on Earth

As of March 16, the coronavirus disease, or COVID-19, has been confirmed in 167,515 individuals and caused 6,606 deaths around…

As of March 16, the coronavirus disease, or COVID-19, has been confirmed in 167,515 individuals and caused 6,606 deaths around the globe, according to the World Health Organization. Most of these (more than 81,000 cases and 3,200 deaths) occurred in China. But the virus that causes COVID-19, known as SARS-CoV-2, is rapidly spreading around the globe, and WHO considers the global risk assessment level as “very high.”

On March 11, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that 70% of her country’s population could become infected. That same day, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told the U.S. Congress, “Bottom line: It’s going to get worse.”

No one knows yet how far the virus will spread, nor do they know just how deadly it will be. A March 11 article in the Washington Post reports that some epidemiology experts think the coronavirus disease outbreak will be close in scale to an influenza pandemic in 1957 that caused more than 1 million deaths worldwide, including 70,000 in the U.S., and made a quarter-billion people sick.

However, these experts do not believe it will be as devastating as the Spanish flu of 1917-1918, which killed an estimated 50 million people, infected one-third of the global population and was “the deadliest pandemic flu virus in human history,” according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

So as bad as COVID-19 is — and may turn out to be — it is most likely not going to be as terrible as other pandemics that have ravaged the human population throughout history.

[Read: How Coronavirus Affects Older Adults]

A Long History of Epidemics

Dr. Robert Murphy, executive director of the Institute for Global Health at the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, recently looked up the top pandemics in world history, and what he found should remind us that humans and viruses have been at war for a very long time.

“The worst was the Black Death in 1346-1353,” Murphy says. Also known as the Great Plague and the Pestilence, this horrific disease, most likely caused by a bacterium carried by rats, killed more than 20 million people in Europe in the Middle Ages, almost one-third of the continent’s entire human population at that time. That would translate to about 250 million people today — just in Europe. And imagine the scale worldwide if advanced international travel would have around back then.

An earlier plague caused by the same pathogen, killed an estimated 30 million to 50 million people from 541-750 A.D. in the Eastern Roman Empire. Known as the Plague of Justinian, this pestilence wiped out perhaps half of the world’s population. In total, that one microscopic pest caused a total of 50 million to 70 million deaths.

But the deadliest single virus in human history is the human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV. WHO reports that, since the beginning of this pandemic in the early 1980s, 75 million people have been infected with the HIV virus worldwide, and about 32 million people have died of the disease it causes, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, or AIDS.

[Read: Coronavirus — What to Stock up on So You’re Prepared.]

The Killer Flu

The worst pathogen in human history, however, is by far influenza. “If there is a virus that keeps me up at night, it’s influenza. I put it at the top of the list from a worldwide standpoint,” says Dr. John Swartzberg, clinical professor emeritus of infectious diseases and vaccinology at the University of California–Berkeley School of Public Health.

The main reason: This virus mutates every year, making it virtually impossible to fully defend against.

Along with the death toll from the 1918 Spanish flu — misnamed as such because it was thought to originate in Spain after the country’s king fell victim — other flu bugs have also been especially lethal. The so-called Asian flu pandemic of 1957-58 killed an estimated 1.1 million worldwide and 116,000 in the U.S. The Hong Kong flu pandemic of 1968-69 caused an estimated 1 million deaths worldwide and about 100,000 in the U.S.

And the flu’s total death toll rises annually. “There are lots of bad actors out there, but influenza comes every year,” Swartzberg says. The CDC’s estimates through March 7 include upwards of 51 million flu infections, 24 million medical visits, 670,000 hospitalizations and 55,000 deaths, including 136 children, just this flu season alone, and just in the U.S. “That’s pretty horrific, but because we live with it every year we have gotten used to it,” he says.

There have been countless other epidemics throughout human history. And they continue with fearsome regularity. WHO says that cholera kills up to 140,000 people a year, typhoid fever up to 160,000 a year and dengue fever infects perhaps 4 million people a year and caused more than 4,000 deaths in 2015. Ebola outbreaks are particularly tragic because the average fatality rate from the Ebola virus is around 50%, meaning half of all people infected will die. And that can spike up to 90%, WHO says.

[Read: How Does the Coronavirus Affect Children and Infants?]

A Call to Immunize

Another source of worry for immunologists is the fact that dangerous diseases once thought to be eradicated are now coming back because of slipping vaccination rates caused by erroneous beliefs about their safety.

“One thing that agitates me is the fact that we are capable of eradicating measles, but can’t do it because a small minority of people are so opposed to vaccination,” Swartzberg says. “Measles is considered a deadly virus. It kills about 1 in 1,000 healthy people. Translate that to unhealthy children in developing parts of our planet, and it causes very significant morbidity (illness) and mortality from a completely preventable disease.”

If there is a silver lining from this dark cloud of COVID-19, it might be to focus closer attention to the science of disease prevention.

“I think this is a really good lesson in emerging infectious diseases, and why it is so important that we continue to study them aggressively as the world becomes more populated,” Murphy says. “We are living in denser populations, and we will have more of these emerging infectious diseases.”

Murphy points out that an earlier version of this coronavirus caused the outbreak of severe acute respiratory syndrome, or SARS, from 2002-2004. SARS killed 10% of those infected. “We thought it went away, but now we have a relative that is about 70% related (to the initial SARS virus) that is killing about 2% and is much more contagious,” he says.

“One of the things that will help us with this epidemic is that we have primed the pump to jump in with this virus,” Murphy adds. “There are already drugs and vaccines being developed because they were developed for SARS. So it’s important to keep the basic science going because (these new diseases) can spread anywhere.”

More from U.S. News

Human Coronavirus Types

How Does the Coronavirus Affect Children and Infants?

What You Really Need to Know About Coronavirus

The Deadliest Viruses on Earth originally appeared on usnews.com