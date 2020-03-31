The Coronavirus Pandemic: Together, We Will Win

These are uncertain times for our collective humanity. On a local, statewide, national and global scale, people across the world…

These are uncertain times for our collective humanity. On a local, statewide, national and global scale, people across the world are united in defeating the current enemy that is the coronavirus. We’re worried — about our health, our communities and our finances.

We are engaged in a nationwide battle, the likes of which most of our population has never experienced. We’re being asked to sacrifice in ways that may have been unthinkable just a month ago. The daily headlines offer grim prospects for infection and loss of life. But I’m here with a message of optimism. We can beat this foe together. Humans were biologically designed to win. And win, we will!

For many among us, these circumstances are isolating, so they can make us feel like we’re bearing our burdens alone. Indeed, everyone’s experience of stay-at-home orders may vary. However, we’ve all been asked to do our part and sacrifice our daily freedoms that we hold so dear for the greater good of our fellow man and woman. And by the looks of things, most of us are.

Like me, you’re reading story after story about our heroic health care workers who are bravely caring for the sick. From this physician’s perspective, I’m getting out of the way so that these heroes can do their work. We’re postponing non-essential elective surgical procedures and using telemedicine to see our patients when it’s appropriate to do so. In the grand scheme of things, these measures alone perhaps don’t seem substantial. But doing what we can still matters.

And that’s true for each one of you as well: What you do during this time to help stop the spread of COVID-19 contributes to slowing the spread of this virus, and yes, that means saving lives — likely to the tune of hundreds of thousands of people.

I know what is being asked of us at this time is tough. Perhaps no other time in history has shown us just how social humans are as a species. But stripped of our ability to gather in groups beyond our immediate families, I think many have realized how necessary, and yes — precious — our ability to engage with each other face-to-face is. Maybe we took it for granted — sitting in a packed sports stadium, dining together in a crowded restaurant, visiting with our elderly loved ones. Maybe, after this is all over, we won’t take these things for granted ever again. Perhaps we’ll cherish a hug or a handshake more than we ever thought we would. Is it possible that renewed kindness and compassion for our fellow humans might emerge? I believe it will. But we’ve all got to keep doing what we can, even if it doesn’t feel like it’s enough.

When future generations read about this pandemic in their history books — and they will — do you wonder how the story will read? I envision it will look something like a parable of how many millions of people did seemingly small things to help save the world. They washed their hands — often and adequately. They stayed at home, even when it felt like going out into their communities wasn’t that big of a deal. They found ways to help that they never thought they’d have to find in a world with so much — like hand-sewing masks and other types of personal protective equipment to keep front-line health care workers safe. The younger and healthier among us waited to go to the grocery store until later in the day so that our seniors and immune-compromised could shop in the morning with less risk of infection. These efforts all appear so small, right?

But, what if the final page in the history book chapter on the COVID-19 pandemic reads something like this: “These things that the people of the entire world did, they did in unity. And it saved tens of millions of lives.” I don’t believe this is an exaggeration. I wholeheartedly believe these small things we’re doing will help us win the lives of too many of our beloved humans to count. And I think it will all be worth it. Keep going. Continue doing what our health care and government agencies are asking us to do. We will win together. Stay well, dear friends.

