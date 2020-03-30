The Coronavirus Crisis: How You Can Help

The coronavirus outbreak is upending daily life in ways that most people would have found unimaginable weeks ago. Officials and…

The coronavirus outbreak is upending daily life in ways that most people would have found unimaginable weeks ago. Officials and employers have ordered tens of millions of people to work from home. Millions of others are unemployed after government officials ordered non-essential businesses to shut down. Doctors, nurses and other health care professionals are treating a massive influx of coronavirus patients, sometimes without the proper personal protective equipment.

While the grim enormity of the coronavirus crisis can seem overwhelming, there are still plenty of ways individuals who aren’t doctors, nurses or first responders can help fight the deadly pandemic, says Dr. Alejandro Badia, a board-certified hand and upper extremity surgeon based in Miami. He’s the author of the upcoming book “Healthcare from the Trenches.”

“The coronavirus is affecting everything — our daily routines, our jobs and our relationships with friends and family,” Badia says. “I know that many people who are not doctors or health care professionals want to help too. And there are many ways people can help, from bringing supplies to people who can’t get out to supporting local restaurants by ordering food delivery.”

[SEE: Coronavirus Prevention Steps That Do or Do Not Work.]

Here are eight ways you can help fight the coronavirus outbreak:

— Stay at home.

— Help seniors who need assistance with the basics.

— Listen only to health experts.

— Wash your hands and clothes as soon as you get home if you go out.

— Reach out to others, especially seniors.

— Be patient with others.

— Let health care workers who are treating coronavirus patients know how much you appreciate them.

— Donate blood.

1. Stay at home. Other than going to the grocery store or seeking medical care, there’s no reason for most people to go out of their homes, says Dr. Constance M. Chen, a board-certified plastic surgeon and breast reconstruction specialist in New York City. “People should stay at home in self-isolation whether or not they’ve tested positive for the coronavirus,” Chen says. Practicing physical isolation will reduce the number of people who become infected and need treatment, which will lessen the load borne by doctors, nurses and other health care professionals.

2. Help seniors who need assistance with the basics. One way to lend a hand during the coronavirus crisis is to assist seniors who are in need of help with shopping, getting out for exercise and cleaning, Badia says. You can help older people by getting groceries for them, taking them out for walks and assisting them with basic home chores. You can do these things while practicing physical distancing, staying at least 6 feet apart from the person you’re helping.

3. Listen only to health experts. A large volume of myths and misinformation about the coronavirus and COVID-19, the disease it causes, is being circulated on the internet and by some politicians, Badia says. Such misinformation can be frightening, confusing or dangerous. For instance, an Arizona couple in their 60s consumed chloroquine, an ingredient in fish tank cleaner, after hearing President Donald Trump say hydroxychloroquine, a medication used to treat malaria, may be helpful in fighting the coronavirus. The Arizona husband died and his wife was hospitalized in intensive care. There is no proof the medication can help protect against COVID-19. In late March, the Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization saying hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine could be prescribed to teens and adults with COVID-19 when a clinical trial isn’t available.

Pay attention to credible experts like Dr. Anthony Fauci, an immunologist and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Larry Brilliant, who played a key role in eradicating smallpox and is chairman of a group called Ending Pandemics, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

[See: Signs of a Cold You Shouldn’t Ignore.]

4. Wash your hands and clothes as soon as you get home if you go out. Washing your hands thoroughly with soap and water kills the coronavirus. “If you go to the grocery store or pharmacy, you should wash your hands and clothes as soon as you return home to avoid harboring the coronavirus,” Chen says.

5. Reach out to others, especially seniors. As social beings, human beings rely on connection, says Dana Dorfman, a psychotherapist based in New York City. Hearing a loving, caring voice on the other end of the phone can be deeply reassuring to people who live alone, including many seniors. “People respond not only to the content of what is being said, but verbal intonations and inflections,” Dorfman says. “A phone conversation is dynamic and reciprocal, which are essentials for emotional health. Unlike social media, which conveys sentiments ‘en masse,’ a phone call acknowledges individuality is a more personal form of communication.”

6. Be patient with others. Keep in mind that everybody is feeling more anxious because of the coronavirus outbreak, Dorfman says. “A lot of our energy is going toward managing our own emotions,” she says. Give other people a break during this stressful time.

7. Let health care workers know how much you appreciate them. Countless doctors, nurses and other health care professionals are risking their lives to treat infectious coronavirus patients, sometimes without sufficient personal protective equipment. Let them know how much you appreciate their efforts, says Dr. Shawn Nasseri, who has an otorhinolaryngology practice in Beverly Hills, California. “For those health care workers you know, a simple text or email that you are thinking of them means so much,” Nasseri says. “Sharing your thoughts on social media can also reach a wider audience letting them know your gratitude. Tag your local hospital, favorite doctor, pediatrician, nurse or allied health provider.”

8. Donate blood. The American Red Cross is publicly asking healthy people to donate blood if they can. “Blood drives continue to be canceled at an alarming rate, and patients need a sufficient blood supply throughout the many weeks of this crisis and beyond,” according to the Red Cross. “The blood shortage could impact patients who need surgery, victims of car accidents and other emergencies or patients fighting cancer.”

Don’t Do These Things

In addition to steps you can take to help out during the outbreak, there are things you can avoid to pitch in to the collective effort against the coronavirus.

Here are four things you should avoid doing during the coronavirus outbreak.

— Don’t visit with friends and family.

— Don’t offer untested medications to people who seem sick.

— Don’t hoard food and supplies.

— Don’t go to the emergency room if you can help it.

1. Don’t visit with friends and family. There is no reason for people to go out to socialize, Badia says. “People should stay at home in self-isolation whether or not they have tested positive for the coronavirus,” he says.

2. Don’t take untested medications or offer them to friends or family. There is currently no proven cure for the coronavirus, and people have died from self-medicating with unproven medications, Badia says. Public health officials have said it could take a year to 18 months to develop a vaccine. “If you have symptoms, call a medical facility for testing and treatment,” Badia says.

3. Don’t hoard food and supplies. Hoarding food and supplies only causes unnecessary shortages for other people. “Only buy as much as you need,” Badia says.

[See: Myths About Coronavirus.]

4. Don’t go to the emergency room if you can help it. Avoid going to the emergency room for the treatment of non-emergency medical issues, Badia says. For example, many orthopedic injuries can be treated at specialized orthopedic urgent care centers. Avoiding the emergency room lightens the load on doctors and nurses in those units who may be treating people with coronavirus.

More from U.S. News

Foods That Can Support Your Immunity

Ways to Boost Your Immune System

14 Myths and Misconceptions About the Flu Vaccine

The Coronavirus Crisis: How You Can Help originally appeared on usnews.com