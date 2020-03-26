The cherry blossom festival’s president just hit her 20th anniversary. It’s not what she expected.

This year marks Diana Mayhew’s 20th year running the National Cherry Blossom Festival, and it’s been a doozy. While the…

This year marks Diana Mayhew’s 20th year running the National Cherry Blossom Festival, and it’s been a doozy.

While the District won’t see any of the roughly $100 million in tax revenue the kickoff to Washington’s tourism season brings in annually, the festival itself lost between $2.5 million and $3 million it had already spent before the novel coronavirus began spreading in the U.S. They only salvaged a little bit of the planned expenditures before canceling most events.

“No one wrote the book on this. We’re all sort of going through it as we go,” said Mayhew, president of the nonprofit that operates the festival. “This has definitely been the most unprecedented, most challenging situation I’ve ever experience in 20 years. No doubt out it.”

So the annual festival celebrating the bloom of the District’s cherry blossom trees is doing the same as much of the region: going online. The festival has been recreated virtually with the help of VIVA Creative, a Rockville experiential marketing…