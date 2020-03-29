The 5 Most Stressed States in America

The U.S. now leads the nation in coronavirus cases, with at least 144,600 confirmed instances of the virus as of…

The U.S. now leads the nation in coronavirus cases, with at least 144,600 confirmed instances of the virus as of March 30.

As cases continue to multiply, so does Americans’ stress. According to a recent poll by ABC News and The Washington Post, 70% of respondents reported feeling personal stress as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. Nearly 7 in 10 Americans also said they are worried that they or an immediate family member will soon be infected.

In light of Americans’ mounting stress from coronavirus, along with the fact that April is Stress Awareness Month, WalletHub released a report Monday identifying which states are the most stressed.

According to the report, Louisiana, Mississippi and New Mexico are the most stressed states in the nation when considering work, money, family and health-related stress. Among the 41 metrics considered were job security, average hours worked per week, debt per median earnings, personal bankruptcy debt, separation and divorce rate and share of adults diagnosed with depression. WalletHub included one coronavirus-related metric, which looks at its ranking of the states with the most aggressive responses to the virus.

Louisiana, the most stressed state in the country, is also becoming an epicenter for coronavirus, with more than 3,300 confirmed cases as of March 29, according to CNBC.

Louisiana and Mississippi have the fewest psychologists per capita and the lowest credit scores in the nation, while New Mexico has the highest crime rate per capita. These factors contributed to their ranking among the top three most stressed states, per WalletHub.

Arkansas and West Virginia round out the top five most-stressed states, with residents in both states reporting the most stress related to their health and safety than any other causes of stress.

Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa and Utah, on the other hand, are the least-stressed states.

Minnesota residents get the most sleep per night in the U.S., have the highest credit scores, and also one of the lowest divorce rates.

More from U.S. News

Global Reaction to Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus Spreads in Washington State

Coronavirus Spreads in California

The 5 Most Stressed States in America originally appeared on usnews.com