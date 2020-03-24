See the 10 Best Finance MBA Programs

Explore the best schools for finance. Having an MBA can help boost your salary, but having a specialized MBA in…

Having an MBA can help boost your salary, but having a specialized MBA in a field like finance can really improve your pay and job opportunities. While it might not be for everyone, the world of finance can put students on Wall Street, interacting with some of the most prestigious and high-paying banking and corporate finance firms. Here are the 10 Best Business Schools for Finance.

10. Santa Clara University (Leavey) (CA)

Location: Santa Clara, California

Overall Best Business Schools rank: Unranked

Acceptance rate (fall 2019): N/A

Key fact: Finance professors at this B-school produce research on a variety of topics, including capital markets and performance-based compensation packages.

9. University of Michigan–Ann Arbor (Ross)

Location: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Overall Best Business Schools rank: 12 (tie)

Acceptance rate (fall 2019): 30.9%

Key fact: At this business school, students have a variety of finance-related extracurricular activities that they can get involved with, including student-run investment funds.

8. University of California–Berkeley (Haas)

Location: Berkeley, California

Overall Best Business Schools rank: 7

Acceptance rate (fall 2019): 17.7%

Key fact: Berkeley’s finance faculty includes experts on corporate finance, monetary policy, asset pricing and securities trading.

7. Harvard University

Location: Cambridge, Massachusetts

Overall Best Business Schools rank: 6

Acceptance rate (fall 2019): 11.5%

Key fact: Harvard offers its MBA students a variety of finance-related elective courses that include corporate restructuring and entrepreneurial finance.

6. Stanford University

Location: Stanford, California

Overall Best Business Schools rank: 1 (tie)

Acceptance rate (fall 2019): 6.9%

Key fact: Stanford’s finance faculty aim to publish finance-related scholarship relevant to academic researchers, policymakers and business professionals, its website states.

5. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (Sloan)

Location: Cambridge, Massachusetts

Overall Best Business Schools rank: 5

Acceptance rate (fall 2019): 14.6%

Key fact: MIT offers a finance track certificate program, and MBA students who complete it receive a certificate alongside their MBA degree.

4. Columbia University

Location: New York City

Overall Best Business Schools rank: 8

Acceptance rate (fall 2019): 16.4%

Key fact: Columbia MBA students interested in a particular niche within finance — such as sales, trading and research — can take a series of classes coordinated with that goal in mind.

3. New York University (Stern)

Location: New York City

Overall Best Business Schools rank: 10

Acceptance rate (fall 2019): 26.1%

Key fact: NYU offers an MBA specialization in finance, and the school provides finance classes on topics ranging from bankruptcy and reorganization to volatility.

2. University of Chicago (Booth)

Location: Chicago

Overall Best Business Schools rank: 3 (tie)

Acceptance rate (fall 2019): 24.2%

Key fact: Distinguished service professor Eugene F. Fama is often called the “father of modern finance” and is a 2013 Nobel Prize laureate in economic sciences.

1. University of Pennsylvania (Wharton)

Location: Philadelphia

Overall Best Business Schools rank: 1 (tie)

Acceptance rate (fall 2019): 23.1%

Key fact: Wharton’s finance MBA graduates land jobs in finance departments within nonfinance companies and also find work as investment bankers and management consultants.

