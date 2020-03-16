The 10 Best All-Inclusive Resorts in Mexico 2020

Treat yourself while on vacation by staying at one of these incredible properties in Mexico. All-inclusive resorts are lifesavers for…

All-inclusive resorts are lifesavers for people who don’t want to worry about taking care of activities, dining reservations and more when they’re on vacation. And there’s no better place to surrender your schedule than the beautiful resorts that line Mexico’s scenic coastline. Direct beach access, waterfront pools, diverse restaurants and luxurious spas are just some of the array of perks available at Mexico’s all-inclusive resorts. Using property scores from the 2020 Best Hotels rankings, as well as additional data, U.S. News offers the Best All-Inclusive Resorts in Mexico for every type of vacationer, from solo travelers to multigenerational families.

10. Secrets Maroma Beach Riviera Cancun

Like other Secrets resorts, this outpost in Riviera Cancun features loads of inclusions and perks thanks to its signature Unlimited-Luxury all-inclusive plan. At Secrets Maroma Beach Riviera Cancun, all of your meals are taken care of, as well as all drinks featuring top-shelf spirits, nonalcoholic beverages like fruit juices and soft drinks, in-room minibars that are refreshed daily and wait service at the pool and beach. Room rates also include activities and entertainment, meaning you can enjoy fun activities like mini-golf, nonmotorized water sports, archery, yoga, tennis, cocktail classes and dance lessons for free.

9. Live Aqua Beach Resort Cancún

Live Aqua Beach Resort Cancún is a great choice for those who plan to spend more time away from the resort. The all-inclusive offerings at this Cancun resort are rather bare in comparison to its counterparts, covering only standard meals and beverages, room service and in-room minibar items. Other perks, such as premium food and drinks and motorized activities, require an additional fee. However, with all that surrounds the resort, including the El Rey Ruins and popular beaches like Playa Delfines and Playa Marlin, travelers may find themselves not needing extra frills to enjoy their all-inclusive vacation.

8. Fairmont Mayakoba, Riviera Maya

This five-star resort is perfect for travelers who crave a more secluded Playa del Carmen vacation. The Fairmont Mayakoba, Riviera Maya is located within 240 acres of tropical forest, giving visitors a robust buffer between themelves and the tourist-filled city. In addition to offering a beautiful respite, this Fairmont outpost provides a modest all-inclusive package that covers all meals and beverages at most on-site restaurants and bars. The daily $25 resort fee covers resort amenities like kayaks, stand-up paddleboards and snorkeling masks. Keep in mind, though, that this fee is not waived when purchasing an all-inclusive rate.

7. Beloved Playa Mujeres

Before you get wowed by this resort’s beautiful beachfront location and modern, white-washed accommodations, know that Beloved Playa Mujeres only allows couples. This is because the entire resort is designed as a romantic retreat, offering large suites with private plunge pools and a diverse range of guided activities tailored for two, from couples spa experiences to cooking lessons. The property’s all-inclusive rates cover all meals and snacks, premium alcoholic beverages, valet and self-parking and nonmotorized water sports equipment rentals. Additional complimentary perks include a welcome cocktail, an in-room welcome Champagne and fruit basket, laundry service (once per stay) and a spa treatment (once per stay).

6. Hotel Mousai

Towering above the shores of Puerto Vallarta is Hotel Mousai, an adults-only hideaway that offers sweeping views of Bahía de Banderas’ vibrant blue water. Each accommodation here is a suite that boasts more than 1,000 square feet of space, as well as a private terrace outfitted with a jetted plunge pool. The all-inclusive rates cover other in-room amenities, such as refreshment centers that are restocked daily, Nespresso coffee and butler service (depending on your suite category). The rates also include meals at on-site restaurants, alcoholic and nonalcoholic drinks and enough activities to keep you entertained throughout your whole trip. Plus, every all-inclusive plan covers guided hikes, nonmotorized water sports equipment rentals, Spanish lessons and fitness classes.

5. Grand Velas Riviera Maya

Recently appearing in Netflix’s “Love Is Blind,” Grand Velas Riviera Maya is filled to the brim with amenities for all types of travelers. Families will appreciate the on-site kids club, teens club and baby concierge. Meanwhile, active guests can take advantage of all of the fitness classes and nonmotorized water sports equipment rentals, and relaxation seekers can enjoy the pool and beach concierge, as well as the Forbes Five Star-winning SE Spa. (Only six other spas in Mexico have received this award.) Additional all-inclusive perks available here include dinner at signature restaurants, meals at the buffet restaurants, alcoholic beverages at select bars and eateries, and minibars restocked daily.

4. Excellence Playa Mujeres

Excellence Playa Mujeres assures its guests that it’s the kind of place where “everything is taken care of and nothing is left out,” and they certainly live up to that promise. This adults-only resort by the water is home to seven swimming pools, a fitness center with daily classes, a spa, a library, a shopping galleria, a golf course and an inland marina. The all-inclusive rates also pamper guests with pool and beach service, as well as meals and alcoholic beverages at the resort’s 12 eateries and eight bars (not counting a cigar bar). Still, some areas are only available to Excellence Club Members. Additionally, the all-inclusive package covers an introductory scuba lesson and nonmotorized water sports equipment rentals like kayaks, paddleboards, windsurfing boards and sailboats. For those who prefer to stay on land, Excellence Playa Mujeres offers enrichment activities, such as Spanish, dance and cooking lessons, plus unique pursuits like archery.

3. Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit

Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit‘s removed location (about 10 miles northwest of downtown Puerto Vallarta in the Nuevo Vallarta area), alluring aesthetics and plush offerings make the resort feel like an elegant oasis. The property’s all-inclusive rates cover recreational programs ranging from nonmotorized water sports and fitness classes to bike tours and cooking classes. Additional amenities, including a 24-hour personal concierge, an in-suite minibar (stocked daily), dinner at the property’s four signature restaurants and drinks and select snacks at the resort’s bars and eateries, round out the on-site offerings. What’s more, each suite features furniture imported from Bali, space for in-room spa therapies and a private terrace with an ocean view.

2. Le Blanc Spa Resort

Le Blanc Spa Resort enjoys a prime location in Cancun’s Hotel Zone, putting guests near restaurants, beaches and nightlife venues. But the location isn’t the only highlight of this resort. The adults-only property is awash with luxurious, relaxation-focused amenities and offers all-inclusive rates that cover meals at the resort’s fine dining establishments, premium liquor and critically acclaimed wines, and ocean-facing suites with whirlpool tubs and liquor dispensers that include rum, whiskey, vodka and tequila. Should you fancy a trip to the beach, know that the Hotel Zone’s seemingly endless shoreline sits just a short walk from your accommodation.

1. Grand Velas Los Cabos

This Los Cabos resort provides all of the makings for a great upscale vacation. Grand Velas Los Cabos receives rave reviews from both critics and visitors for its five-star service and plentiful offerings. The all-inclusive rates cover dinner at the resort’s five signature restaurants (one of which is helmed by a two Michelin-starred chef), meals and snacks at other on-site eateries, drinks at select bars, a 24-hour personal concierge and a pool and beach concierge. Recreational activities also come standard, while the teens club and kids club offer age-specific options. Plus, the nightly rates include parking (both valet and self) and access to a baby concierge. Another bonus: Pretty much everything here — including the suites and the three-level pool — overlooks the ocean, so you won’t ever miss out on a chance to behold Baja California’s blue water. To browse more all-inclusive options and find the best one for your Mexico vacation, check out our Best All-Inclusive Resorts in Mexico 2020 rankings »

