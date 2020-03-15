Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Takes Action to Restock Grocery Stores

As Americans across the country scramble to grab the last food and supplies at their local grocery stores, Republican Gov.…

As Americans across the country scramble to grab the last food and supplies at their local grocery stores, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott is taking action to help restock the shelves in Texas.

Abbott, who declared a state of emergency Friday, announced Sunday that he is waiving state laws that prohibit trucks from the alcohol industry from delivering supplies to grocery stores.

Texas is currently reporting 77 confirmed coronavirus cases of the nation’s 3,700 cases, at least 71 of which were fatal, as of Monday afternoon.

“I thank the Texas Alcoholic and Beverage Commission for its assistance in this effort. By waiving these regulations, we are streamlining the process to replenish the shelves in grocery stores across the state. We are all in this together, and I want to remind all Texans that hoarding resources is neither necessary nor productive,” Abbott said, according to Central Texas-based ABC affiliate KXXV. “Texas has the supplies to meet the needs of Texans, and we will continue to expedite the flow of groceries to stores across the state.”

Abbott made the announcement the same day that President Donald Trump held a conference call with the CEOs of major grocery chains. According to The Dallas Morning News, the CEOs said that they are committed to staying open, and that the White House needs to tell Americans to stop hoarding supplies.

Kroger, an American retail and supermarket company, announced that it’s hiring 3,000 people, or 30 people per store, in the Dallas-Fort Worth area to account for the increased demand.

Kroger, along with Walmart and other large retailers, have also limited hours to help stores catch up as customers stock up on items such as toilet paper and canned goods. Some stores are also limiting the amount of certain items each person can purchase.

The White House and national retail industry groups are encouraging Americans not to hoard supplies.

“Hoarding products only contributes to the fear surrounding the virus, and any hoarder acting with malicious intent to drive up prices on a secondary market should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” the National Retail Federation and the Retail Industry Leaders Association said in a joint statement.

