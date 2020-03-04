Suspect in double killing in Delaware to enter plea

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A man facing trial for first-degree murder in a 2018 double killing in Wilmington has reached…

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A man facing trial for first-degree murder in a 2018 double killing in Wilmington has reached a plea deal with prosecutors. Forty-five-year-old Neki Gibbs was scheduled to appear at plea hearing Wednesday. Gibbs and co-defendant Dejuan Cruz were charged with first-degree murder and other crimes after police conducting a welfare check at a Wilmington home found the bodies of 43-year-old Gregory Jenkins 29-year-old Kelli Snow in February 2018. Snow had been shot in the head, while Jenkins had been beaten, stabbed and shot.

