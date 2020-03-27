Survivors: Stories of small businesses working to pull through desperate times

Dina Daniel, owner of the Fava Pot restaurant in Falls Church and its roving food truck, is taking some drastic…

Dina Daniel, owner of the Fava Pot restaurant in Falls Church and its roving food truck, is taking some drastic measures to try to keep its doors open.

“I’ve never seen something like this in my life,” she said, adding “God have mercy on all of us.”

Her 2-year-old restaurant had been doing well — until the first week of March, when she first noticed a 30% drop in business. Then, she said, it kept dropping “like crazy” every day thereafter. By the second weekend in March, she saw sales plummet 80%.

Her food truck has stopped operations, until at least the end of March, given that most of her lunch customers are working from home now. She also closed the Fava Pot stall at Union Market until at least April.

She worries about the businesses that just rely on a single food truck. “I saw the Thai food truck working today in Ballston,” she said. “By all means, I feel her, and I prayed blessings over her. I remember when I was operating only the food truck. I was working…