State resources for small businesses navigating the coronavirus crisis

These are unprecedented times. There are many places to turn for help.

The Washington Business Journal is building a set of guides to help our region’s businesses navigate the coronavirus pandemic — one federal, one state and one local. These will include resources offered by government, private sector and nonprofit organizations. They will range from financial aid to mental health support, from infrastructure to layoff assistance.

In this guide, you will find the resources offered by state governments and entities, including the District. Please note, resources offered by D.C. businesses and nonprofits are part of the local guide.

D.C.

The District has established a $25 million fund to provide small businesses with recovery microgrants. Applications and regulations are now available at coronavirus.dc.gov/recovery.

D.C. has delayed tax filing to July 15, mirroring the federal change. Effective March 23, the Office of Tax and Revenue closed all of its walk-in centers, so file…