Southwest to cancel 1,500 daily flights starting Friday

Southwest Airlines will cancel 1,500 daily flights starting Friday, an increase from what the Dallas-based airline said several days prior as demand for air travel plummets even more.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) flies about 4,000 flights a day normally, meaning the cancellations represent nearly 40 percent of the airline’s daily service.

“We’ll implement the cancellations on a rolling, multiple-day basis to provide customers with advance notice of changes and alternate flight options,” a Southwest spokesperson said in a statement.

In addition to the cancellation increase, the carrier, the largest at BWl/Marshall Airport, is also looking at adjusting its Hawaii service, according to an internal memo viewed by the Dallas Business Journal.

Alterations to Southwest’s Hawaii schedule shows how quickly circumstances are changing for airlines as they grapple with the new industry realities COVID-19 has brought on. Southwest President Tom Nealon told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser earlier…