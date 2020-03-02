Small Bathroom Storage Ideas

Even under the best circumstances, it can be challenging to keep your bathroom properly organized. The problem is compounded when…

Even under the best circumstances, it can be challenging to keep your bathroom properly organized. The problem is compounded when you have a very limited space to work with. Small bathrooms are, by definition, a little light on storage areas, which can make you feel like the room is messy or cramped. The good news is that there are some sensible solutions you can employ to add storage to your small space.

Here are five ideas to consider as you seek to make the most of a small bathroom:

— Install a cabinet on the wall.

— Add a storage ladder.

— Invest in some baskets.

— Put up a coat rack.

— Put a shelf over the bathroom door.

Install a Cabinet on the Wall

What are you doing with the wall space above your toilet? Often, this can be an ideal area to install a cabinet. You can then use this space to store toiletries, some extra rolls of toilet paper, soaps or lotions — you name it.

Wall cabinets are great because they allow you to maximize your vertical space, which is really a must when your bathroom has such a small footprint. Installing a wall cabinet also frees up some storage space on the countertop as well as under your sink.

Add a Storage Ladder

If you don’t have space for a wall cabinet, maybe you do have room for a storage ladder. Again, you can consider placing a storage ladder above the toilet, or in any corner where you have a tiny bit of available space.

A storage ladder opens up a number of opportunities to keep your small bathroom organized. You can hang extra hand towels or other linens, or you can even place some small storage baskets, perfect for things like small bottles of lotion, soap or shampoo. As an added bonus, a storage ladder can give your bathroom a cozy, rustic feel. If that’s the style you’re going for, this is definitely an option to consider.

Invest in Some Baskets

Even if you don’t have the space for a storage ladder, you can still follow the advice with regard to baskets. Get some baskets of all shapes and sizes and look for areas where you can naturally incorporate them into your bathroom decor on the sink, on the back of the toilet and even inside cabinets or under the sink.

This is a very simple yet effective way to keep all your various toiletries and other bathroom items properly organized.

Put Up a Coat Rack

A coat rack can fit snugly on the wall or even on the back of your bathroom door, providing you with an obvious place to stash robes or to hang wet towels that will otherwise pile up on the floor.

If possible, find a coat rack that has at least five or six hooks, offering you ample storage space and helping your bathroom to feel more spacious, welcoming and accommodating.

It may sound like a small detail, but this is actually a pretty big step toward making your bathroom space feel less cramped and cluttered, and more hospitable.

Put a Shelf Over the Bathroom Door

There’s a narrow strip of space between the top of the door and the ceiling, and often that space goes completely unused. By putting up a shelf over the bathroom door, however, you can actually put those precious inches to good use, potentially stowing extra toilet paper, additional towels or simply some nice pieces of bathroom decor.

Again, it’s all a matter of thinking vertically, and making use of every possible avenue for storage and organization. In a small bathroom, you can’t let any space go to waste.

Small bathrooms can frustrate, but with a little ingenuity, you can find some surprising avenues for effective storage and make the most of your small bathroom. Use the tips listed above to make sure your bathroom remains impeccably organized at all times.

