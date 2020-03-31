Signs You’re About to Get Laid Off

With the coronavirus forcing businesses to shut down and millions to shelter in place, layoffs have hit workers throughout the…

With the coronavirus forcing businesses to shut down and millions to shelter in place, layoffs have hit workers throughout the country. On March 26, the Labor Department said 3.3 million people applied for unemployment benefits the previous week, the most in U.S. history.

If you’re worried about your job, you may be looking for signs that you could be laid off in the near future.

If the coronavirus is affecting your company, you likely already have a good idea if your job is endangered. Instead of stressing yourself out, you’re probably better off hoping for the best and making yourself invaluable to your employer to increase the odds that you stay at the company.

But if you’re bracing yourself for the worst, many experts say there are signs to look out for that a layoff is coming, including:

— Your company is hiring outside consultants.

— You’ve been asked to fill out a questionnaire.

— Your company is experiencing a lot of financial losses.

— You’re no longer in the loop.

— Your manager isn’t communicating with you.

— An emergency all-employee meeting has been scheduled.

Your Company Is Hiring Outside Consultants

Nick Kamboj is the CEO of Aston & James LLC, in Chicago. His company is an advisory firm to prospective MBA graduate students.

Before that role, however, Kamboj had experience facilitating layoffs. “I am the one who has managed, unfortunately, many scenarios of managed attritions, layoffs and company closures. In addition, I was also part of a very large managed attrition — layoff — activity at Accenture seven days post 9/11.”

According to Kamboj, “One of the first signs that a layoff is coming takes place several months before the actual event takes place. The first telltale sign is the hire of some external consultants, if it is a large organization, who are chartered with process optimization, improvement, re-engineering or business redesign.”

Those consultants are often tasked with deciding how many people can be laid off without the company falling apart, according to Kamboj.

You’ve Been Asked to Fill Out a Questionnaire

This may not always be the case. Some companies may be sending surveys for business improvement reasons.

But if you get a survey about your job, Kamboj says your antennae should be up.

If there are questions about whom you report to and what your role in the company is, that’s a bad sign, according to Kamboj.

“All of these questions are intended to do one thing, which is to better understand the impact that you make and what the challenges would be should you be downsized,” Kamboj says.

Granted, it doesn’t necessarily mean that you will be out of a job — but if everyone is asked to take this survey, some layoffs may be imminent.

Your Company Is Experiencing a Lot of Financial Losses

To nobody’s surprise, this is a sign that layoffs are coming.

Kamboj suggests following the quarterly earnings reports from your company if it is publicly traded. If it’s private, you can probably get an idea of the firm’s financial health through interoffice communications, he says.

One low quarter often isn’t a big concern, he adds. Six months or more of the same, and there’s a good chance that layoffs are coming. Of course, the rolling impacts of the coronavirus may speed up the typical timeline a bit.

Jennifer Lee Magas is the vice president at Magas Media Consultants LLC, a public relations firm in Monroe, Connecticut, and she is also a clinical associate professor of public relations at Pace University in New York City. Before that, she was an employment law attorney for the human resources department of an international commodities firm that employed 9,600.

She agrees with Kamboj. “When you receive that email from the president about a grim financial forecast with words such as ‘lower profits,’ pay attention. If the email includes the line, ‘We’re going to implement cost-saving measures and freeze all hiring,’ dust off your resume and update it immediately.”

You’re No Longer in the Loop

This, too, is a pretty big red flag, though if it has happened gradually, you could miss it.

“When you’re not invited to closed-door meetings, and your boss is no longer including you on projects or asks you to pass the project to someone else, it’s likely your days are numbered,” Magas says.

Your Manager Isn’t Communicating With You

This, too, is a sign that maybe your manager doesn’t want to give you bad news.

“If you’ve asked your manager about layoffs and they can’t give you a definite no, layoffs are being considered,” says Nicolle Merrill, the founder of Future Skills, a training company based out of Portland, Oregon, that helps people learn new skills and adapt to an ever-changing workplace.

An Emergency All-Employee Meeting Has Been Scheduled

That, Merrill says, is “an immediate sign that layoffs will happen that day.”

Of course, if an all-employee meeting is scheduled, that doesn’t mean you’ll be among the layoffs.

Still, if at some point you do lose your job, Merrill says that it’s important to remember to keep everything in perspective.

“Layoffs are a business decision, even though it feels personal. It doesn’t reflect on you as a person or your ability to do good work,” she says.

