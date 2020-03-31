Ariana Grande may have sang “Happiness is the same price as red bottoms,” at the Grammy awards, but if you…

Ariana Grande may have sang “Happiness is the same price as red bottoms,” at the Grammy awards, but if you heed the pop singer’s advice and purchase a pair of $700 shoes with the goal of finding happiness, you may have a shopping addiction.

Compulsive buying disorder goes by a couple of different names, including shopaholism and oniomania. While officially the DSM-5 does not recognize CBD as its own disorder, experts and literature explain that compulsive spending can be as addictive as other common behaviors like gambling. Additionally, compulsive spending often manifests as a symptom of another underlying disorder like a drug addiction or mood disorder.

Shopping addictions can be tricky to spot because shopping is an unavoidable part of life. But if you find yourself regularly experiencing one or more of these symptoms, it might be time to check in with a counselor or therapist.

Signs You Shop Too Much

— You often buy things regardless of whether you can afford it.

— You shop as a response to your emotions.

— You feel angry or deprived if you do not purchase something you want.

— You constantly think or daydream about shopping.

— You experience shame or hide items you’ve purchased.

You Often Buy Things Regardless of Whether You Can Afford It

As is the case with several symptoms, it is normal to splurge every now and then on something you really want or need. The average consumer can fall prey to an impulse buy without having a shopping addiction.

It becomes a problem when you are doing this so often that you miss important bills or have trouble paying for food and necessities because of your splurges. This disregard for budgeting might send some compulsive shoppers deep into credit card debt or worse. Some people who are addicted to shopping might even resort to theft to pay for or obtain the items from which they cannot walk away.

You Shop as a Response to Your Emotions

Another symptom that can be tricky to notice is shopping because you’re feeling some emotion. Again, it’s normal to buy yourself a reward when you get a new job or you’re celebrating an accomplishment. But if you were to start shopping because you’re sad or shop in an attempt to make yourself feel better, you might have a problem.

Some people love shopping. If shopping makes you happy, that doesn’t mean you’re addicted. But people who find themselves relying on retail purchases to change their moods should take a step back and try to unpack those feelings.

You Feel Angry or Deprived if You Do Not Purchase Something You Want

People who struggle with compulsive buying may find themselves obsessing over items when they resist the urge to buy. Similar to the way people who are addicted to drugs anticipate the “next high,” those who struggle with compulsive shopping might often be thinking about the “next buy.” They are not shopping to satisfy a physical need, they are shopping to satisfy a psychological itch.

While it’s good from a financial standpoint when a person is able to resist acting on the urge to make an unnecessary purchase, it does not mean a problem does not exist. Like most addictions and behavioral disorders, it is not always sufficient to just change the behavior — that is only one step. Those struggling with addiction often need to address underlying mental health struggles with a professional.

You Constantly Think or Daydream About Shopping

In the same vein, you are supposed to be able to free your mind or focus on work. If you cannot do those things because you keep going back to the nice sneakers you saw in the window or the deal that hurt to turn down, it could indicate a bigger problem. It’s difficult enough to avoid advertisements for stores, sales and products as a normal consumer. When shopping consumes all of your thoughts, it could be a sign of an addiction.

You Experience Shame or Hide Items You’ve Purchased

While the first step to recovery may be admitting you have a problem to someone else, before that happens you have to identify the problem to yourself. If you think your purchases would raise flags among your friends or family members to the point where you’re hiding them or lying about spending, it’s a problem. The people who love and support you should not be judgmental about a habit to which you’ve fallen victim, but they need to know you’re struggling so they are able help you through it.

Certainly you should have boundaries with the people in your life about who can or should be concerned about your own personal financial situation. But even someone who might not be affected by your habit might be able to see the problem and help you work on it.

The bottom line: There is a distinction between being irresponsible with money and having a compulsive buying disorder. Keeping both conditions in check means watching how you spend even if you’re not dealing with debt or struggling to make a living. It’s getting easier and easier to fall into spending traps in the era of online shopping, targeted ads and social media influence. It may be helpful to set budgets and limits for yourself before you develop costly habits.

