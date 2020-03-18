Signs It’s Time to Find a New Job

Do you feel stuck in a job that you no longer enjoy? Maybe you are asking yourself, “Should I change…

Do you feel stuck in a job that you no longer enjoy? Maybe you are asking yourself, “Should I change jobs?” All professionals have their ups and downs in their careers, but how do you know the difference between just going through a rough patch and if it’s time to change jobs?

Below are eight red flags that you want to be on the lookout for to determine if it’s time for a job change.

You dread getting out of bed every morning.

Not just on Mondays, but every day of the week you have an overwhelming desire to stay at home, away from the demands of your job. This could be for various reasons, one of them having to deal with a bad boss.

Your work relationships and performance are suffering.

Has your general attitude about your work and the environment changed? Maybe you are grumpy with your co-workers, have nothing nice to say to the new hire, are avoiding certain people and overall not doing as well with your job as you used to.

You work tirelessly but get no joy or satisfaction from it.

Generally, when we work hard and see results, that produces a feeling of accomplishment and satisfaction. But if you are working long hours, maybe even overtime to complete projects, and don’t find any joy in your work, this is concerning.

You’ve started to slack off and have little or no motivation.

You find yourself procrastinating or “escaping” from your tasks and instead are spending most of your time surfing the internet, sending nonessential emails or micromanaging other people’s work.

You become someone else at work.

You don’t feel like you can openly express your opinions or be true to yourself. Perhaps the company values have changed, or new management has different ideas on what your team needs to focus its efforts on. Whatever the reason, you feel like you have to pretend to be something you’re not.

Your job doesn’t make use of your strengths.

We feel happy when we get to use our natural abilities regularly. If your job isn’t utilizing your natural talents, this can cause burnout and lackluster results, which is the opposite of job satisfaction.

You spend most of your time complaining about your job.

Are most of your thoughts about your job negative? Maybe you have realized that you aren’t being paid a fair amount or you were passed up for a job promotion. Your negative thoughts translate into words that even bleed into your conversations after hours as well, and perhaps you’ve started complaining to family and friends about your work.

You regularly fantasize about quitting, or being fired or laid off.

This is a definite tell-tale sign that you need a job change.

If you find that you only identify with one or two of these red flags, you are most likely just going through a rough patch. Try to identify a few things you can change at work, such as honoring your career values or using more of your strengths. Then, reevaluate how you feel in a month.

If you have just started a new job, keep in mind that there generally is an adjustment period. Give yourself a month or two to settle into your position and reevaluate your feelings at that point, especially if you felt excited about accepting the position in the first place.

If you identify with three to four of the red flags, you probably need a new job. If you identify with five or more red flags, it’s not just a rough patch, it’s time for a job change.

Start out by making a list of what is and isn’t working at your job. Do you need to look for a job outside of your current organization or would a job change within your organization be enough? Make sure to clearly identify your career values so that you can be sure your next job will be a good fit.

