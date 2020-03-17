Should I Refinance My House?

Whether to refinance a mortgage comes down to the answers to these two questions: How much can you save, and…

Whether to refinance a mortgage comes down to the answers to these two questions: How much can you save, and can you recoup the cost of refinancing?

“A lower interest rate may look sexy, but that’s not the only reason why you should refinance,” says Nicole Rueth, producing branch manager of Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp. in Englewood, Colorado. “You have to take that into context.”

Falling interest rates have heated up refinance transactions. When rates tumble, consumers ask: When should I refinance my home?

Here’s how to answer that question by putting it into your own context.

What Is a Mortgage Refinance?

When you refinance a mortgage, you take out a new home loan with new terms and pay off the original loan. Homeowners usually do this to:

— Get a lower interest rate or monthly payment, which frees up room in their budgets.

— Shorten their loan term, which reduces the interest they pay and could help them get out of debt faster.

— Switch from an adjustable-rate mortgage to one with a fixed rate for predictable monthly payments.

An estimated 11.1 million homeowners could benefit from refinancing their mortgages, according to a January 2020 report from Black Knight, an analytics firm for the mortgage industry.

“Refinancing a home puts you in a better financial position as far as liability and cash flow goes,” says James Gaudiosi, senior loan officer at Atlantic Coast Mortgage LLC.

When Should I Refinance My Home?

A good rule of thumb for when to refinance is to calculate the number of months you need to recoup your closing costs. Those are the fees you pay the lender to close the transaction.

“Ideally, you would refinance only when there’s a benefit that offsets the cost,” Rueth says. “There’s a financial cost and a time cost. It’s an effort to compile all those documents and get the refinance done.”

Let’s look at one scenario. You would need 16 months to break even on a refinance if your closing costs are $8,000 but you save $500 on your monthly mortgage payment.

If you plan to stay in the house past the break-even point, refinancing might be worthwhile. And if you’re putting the money you save toward another financial goal, such as paying off debt, the savings are twofold.

“I can redirect that $500 toward high-interest debt (and pay it off) over 12 to 18 months, for example, versus years and years of throwing $50 or $100 a month at it,” Rueth says.

Talk to your lender about your financial situation to understand your options.

Rueth relates that a client with a lot of high-interest debt and a low credit score used a cash-out refinance, rolling closing costs into the loan and paying off debt with the extra cash. Once the client’s credit score improved, he refinanced into a loan with a better interest rate.

Is Refinancing Worthwhile?

Refinancing a home can be a smart financial move, but you should evaluate your own situation. Here are the top factors to consider:

How much interest you would pay. Cutting your interest rate can help you pay less interest over the life of a new loan compared with the remaining term on your original loan.

But even with a lower monthly payment, you could pay more interest if you stretch out the new loan term. Calculate how much interest you would pay on both loans and compare those amounts.

Your interest rate. Look at your mortgage statements to check your interest rate. Some mortgage experts recommend refinancing if you can slash your interest rate by at least three-quarters of a percentage point.

Contact a lender to discuss refinancing, and ask for an estimate of your interest rate, new monthly payment and closing costs. Then calculate your potential savings.

If you can’t lower your rate by three-quarters of a percentage point, then ask yourself: Is refinancing for a rate cut of half a percentage point worthwhile?

Also, if you can refinance from an adjustable-rate to a fixed-rate loan, you may avoid higher payments if interest rates rise.

How long you’ll be in the home. Even if you can lower your monthly payment, refinancing might not make sense if you plan to move in the next year or two, Gaudiosi says. That’s because you won’t have much time to recoup the closing costs.

Also, consider whether you want to lengthen your loan term.

“If you have 22 years left on the old mortgage and you refinance into a new 30-year mortgage, now you have eight more years of paying off a mortgage,” Gaudiosi says. “You’ve got to look at your ‘freedom point.’ When are you going to be able to pay it off?”

Your home equity. When estimating your refinancing costs, the lender will check your home equity. That is the portion of your home that you own, calculated by subtracting your mortgage balance from your home’s market value.

The good news: “Over the last few years, there’s been a major appreciation in housing values,” Gaudiosi says.

That means your equity may have naturally increased. For conventional mortgage refinances, you will need at least 20% equity in your home to avoid paying for private mortgage insurance.

Your credit score and debt-to-income, or DTI, ratio. Lenders use these metrics to help decide whether you qualify for a refinance. Has your financial situation improved since you closed on your original loan?

“You might have a homeowner who had a 660 score when they bought the home, and now their score is 740,” Gaudiosi says. “They’ll get better overall terms because their credit score has improved.”

But if your credit score has dropped and your DTI has increased recently, then it might be harder to qualify for an interest rate that results in savings.

Closing costs. Ask your lender for estimated closing costs and a monthly payment to figure out how long you need to recoup those costs.

Some lenders may advertise mortgages with no closing costs, but those could be more costly than if you had just paid closing costs.

Either the lender charges you a higher interest rate, or the closing fees are rolled into the loan, which means you pay interest on them over the life of the loan. Both options involve no cash at closing but result in a higher monthly payment.

Prepayment penalty on your original loan. You’ll want to know whether you agreed to a prepayment penalty when you closed on your original home loan. This type of fee applies if you pay off your mortgage early, usually within a certain number of years.

Not all mortgages have prepayment penalties; some states have banned them. If you owe a prepayment penalty, find out from your loan servicer when it’s due and how much it will cost.

What Are Refinancing Alternatives?

Maybe you are looking to refinance a mortgage to make some room in your budget, but refinance loans aren’t for everyone. “You could come out spending more money and putting yourself in a bad position,” Gaudiosi says.

Refinancing can be a bad idea for several reasons. You shouldn’t refinance if you:

— Can’t qualify for a loan

— Can’t save much on the refinance

— Aren’t sure how long you’ll stay in your home

— Don’t want to pay closing costs

Here are some alternatives when you can’t or don’t want to refinance a home loan:

Personal loans. You could borrow between $1,000 and $100,000, depending on need and creditworthiness, and pay it back in installments over three to five years. A personal loan could be a good option for paying off high-interest debt, which could boost your credit score, or for making home improvements, which could increase your home’s value.

These loans are usually unsecured, meaning you won’t have to pledge collateral to qualify.

Home equity loans or lines of credit. Tapping into your home’s equity is another option, but it carries the risk of using your home as collateral. The lender may sell your home to satisfy the debt if you don’t repay it.

A home equity loan is a lump-sum payment you repay over a certain number of years. A home equity line of credit, on the other hand, gives you a pool of money you can draw from and pay back during a draw period.

You may even get a tax break on what you borrow. Interest paid on a home equity loan or line of credit may be tax deductible if you use the funds on home improvements.

When Should You Commit to a Refinance?

Before you refinance, talk with a lender about your financial situation and get an estimate of your interest rate, loan term and monthly payment. Check whether you would recoup the costs of the loan, and consider what you plan to do with your monthly savings.

Yes, there is a lot to consider, but Rueth cautions against waiting too long to pull the trigger.

“The idea around getting a lower interest rate is this painful wait and see,” she says.

What to do if you’re still wondering, “Should I refinance?” Take the next step to confirm. Rueth says to ask yourself: “Is today’s interest rate going to save me money?”

