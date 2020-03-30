Should an Advisor Ever Fire a Client?

After a testy email exchange with a client, financial advisor Hilary Hendershott knew it was time to end the relationship.…

After a testy email exchange with a client, financial advisor Hilary Hendershott knew it was time to end the relationship.

The two had had a misunderstanding about particular assets, which Hendershott believed were held in a 401(k) employer-sponsored qualified account.

“But that was not the case,” says the owner of Hendershott Wealth Management in San Jose, California.

“He somehow felt that I should be held to something I said in an email that, if implemented, would have limited my ability to do effective planning, and therefore my ability to provide value to him and his wife, and would have translated to me providing services for free,” she says.

She notes that in the client-advisor relationship, which must have high levels of trust, an accusation of lying constitutes a deal breaker.

Financial advisors, like other service providers, are optimistic at the beginning of a client engagement.

Many, if not most, clients stick around for years. That’s particularly true if the advisor offers asset-management services, not simply planning by the hour, which is often a one-time transaction.

Why Some Clients Must Leave

But as Hendershott’s experience shows, sometimes an advisor has to resign from serving a particular client. Or, put another way, he or she must fire the client.

That’s not an easy pill to swallow, as it means lost revenue and a decrease in assets under management.

Nonetheless, a combative or uncooperative client is a drain on an advisor’s resources, namely time and attention. Contrary to the old adage, the customer is not always right. Unfortunately, some clients make an advisor’s life difficult and put a strain on the business.

Before giving up on the client, most advisors try to calm the situation or understand where the friction is coming from. Often, the misunderstanding is minor or temporary, or is based on a misunderstanding that can easily be worked out.

However, sometimes no amount of discussing or placating can resolve the situation. Rather than attempt to fix a problem that could spiral, advisors often find it’s easier to avoid taking on clients who appear to be a bad fit.

Don’t Be Another Commodity

Scott Tucker, founder and CEO of US VetWealth in Virginia Beach, Virginia, says projecting a strong personal brand and company philosophy can help ward off the wrong prospects.

“Too many financial advisors focus on their assets under management and revenue to their own risk. They fall into the trap of just being another commodity in the marketplace,” he says.

Instead of trying to attract every prospect who comes along, Tucker focuses on a specific niche: active duty military, military retirees and military spouses.

“Being clear about only serving those whom you are meant to serve will allow you to become the only trusted resource for the right type of clients,” he says. “Because if you are authentically you, no one else can take that away.”

He adds, “Accepting anyone who is shopping around just proves you haven’t created a unique personal brand and are just leveraging a license, certification and logo from a firm. Be you. Share your authenticity widely, and the right ones will find you. Once I made this shift and left the limitations of [assets under management] mindset, my ability to attract perfect clients has been far easier than I could have ever imagined.”

Hendershott also believes it’s wise to identify potential problem clients or simply bad-fits before they actually sign on the dotted line. In her 21-year career as an advisor, she has fired two clients.

“In both of these cases,” she says, “I saw yellow flags in the first meetings, and now I’m totally clear that any kind of yellow flag is actually a red flag that reads ‘stop sign!'”

She adds that it’s incumbent upon the advisor to take the high road if a client or prospect becomes rude or aggressive.

The Right Way to Fire a Client

When it comes to booting a client, Hendershott offers some advice: Always be professional and respectful.

“Never let anyone get you so upset that you behave badly because the folks watching don’t understand the details of why you’ve taken offense,” she says. “Speak from your business principles, and be very objective about how the terminated client violated your standards for interaction or why you aren’t a fit. Nobody can fault you for having big boundaries and speaking your truth!”

“Everybody knows there are jerks in the world. The key is to terminate your relationship with the jerk without being a jerk yourself,” she adds.

There may be a few consequences of firing a client such as social media backlash.

“Negative Yelp reviews aren’t great,” Hendershott says, “and you always run the risk that someone will get litigious, but I do think if you handle yourself professionally it can actually be a brand builder.”

Marketing From the 1980s Won’t Work Anymore

That tracks with the marketing approach recommended to advisors: Carve out a specific niche. Especially in the early days of a firm, when every penny of revenue matters, that may be easier said than done. However, Tucker says following that advice can pay off in spades.

Even top credentials are not enough to set advisors apart these days, he says, emphasizing that many look too much alike for clients to tell a difference.

“The standard training new financial professionals receive is from the 1980s playbook. And since 99% of advisors act that way and put their firm name out before their own, clients are seeing right through it,” Tucker says. “Become one of the 1% of advisors who doesn’t need to stay stuck in the old-school retirement planning mindset, and you’ll find this life much more fulfilling.”

Owning a niche, and not having a commoditized business, means not having to scramble to make up lost revenue when letting go of a large but burdensome client.

“There’s nothing to mitigate if you are truly authentic with yourself as a financial professional,” Tucker says. “Having a suit and being a certified financial planner just makes you look like everyone else. And the clients see you that way, so if they perceive a weakness they’ll just leave for another suit and CFP.”

