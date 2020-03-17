Senior Meal Delivery Services

We all know that eating right is an important part of staying healthy long term. For older adults, however, what’s…

We all know that eating right is an important part of staying healthy long term. For older adults, however, what’s on your plate might need to be a little different than for a younger person to ensure optimal health in their golden years.

“As a person ages, their nutritional needs change,” says Dr. Richard Seidman, chief medical officer of L.A. Care Health Plan the largest publicly-operated health plan in the U.S. “One of the most notable changes is the need for fewer calories. Ensuring an adequate caloric intake is crucial — not too many or too few calories to avoid unnecessary weight gain or loss.”

Another area of concern is hydration, says Lori Williams, a registered dietitian with the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. “Most seniors do not drink enough water,” she says.

This is because of changes in the body that come with age, says Kate Weiler, a sports nutritionist and co-founder of Drink Simple, a company that makes a line of plant-based beverages. “Older adults have less water in their bodies than younger adults due to body composition changes,” and they may not be as able to sense when they are thirsty as a younger adult.

>Nutritional Needs for Seniors

Williams adds that many seniors don’t get enough of a variety of nutrients such as protein, which the body needs to build and maintain muscles and other tissues, and vitamins and minerals including:

— Calcium. Calcium helps keep bones strong and less likely to fracture.

— Vitamin D. This vitamin helps the body absorb calcium and reduces risk of osteoporosis and other conditions associated with aging including diabetes and heart disease.

— Vitamins B12 and B6. Vitamin B12 helps keep nerves and blood cells healthy. B6 also benefits the central nervous system and helps the brain make neurotransmitters.

— Omega-3 fatty acids. These building blocks of fat help support heart and brain health by lowering blood pressure and cholesterol levels.

— Dietary fiber. Fiber helps move food through the digestive tract and can also reduce cholesterol levels in the body.

— Vitamin E. This antioxidant protects cells from damage and can help widen blood vessels and prevent clots from forming in them.

— Magnesium. This nutrient helps support nerve function, regulate blood pressure and blood sugar levels and is used in making bone, protein and DNA.

— Potassium. This mineral supports many aspects of health, including kidney and heart function, muscle contractions and nerve transmissions.

The fact that many older adults have one or more chronic health conditions makes diet and nutrition even more important, says Andrew Shea, vice president of the Medicare Division of eHealth, Inc., one of the largest health insurance exchanges in the U.S.

“Diet is an essential component to good health and critical to managing a chronic disease like diabetes or COPD, both of which are more common among people age 50 and older. For the elderly — especially those in a nursing home or recovering from a serious health event — poor nutrition is a serious, often overlooked problem,” he says.

Using a Meal Delivery Service to Support Nutritional Goals

For some seniors, a meal delivery program may help ensure they get the nutrition they need without having to shop on their own. There are a wide range of commercially-available meal and meal-kit delivery services available in the market today, and many offer wholesome meals that can be tailored to your specific nutritional needs.

If you’re over age 60, look for services that offer reduced-calorie options and those that offer a wide variety of whole foods with plenty of vegetables, fruits, whole grains and lean proteins to ensure good nutritional support.

If you have diabetes, heart disease or another chronic health condition, you might want to look for a meal-delivery company that caters to those specific health needs. For example, if you’re trying to boost heart health, a Mediterranean diet meal delivery service or a plant-based meal service might be a good option. If you’re watching your weight, you might opt for a weight loss program. And if you have diabetes, a diabetic meal delivery service might be the best option.

As with most things, which service is the right one for you probably comes down to your budget. If your budget allows it and you’re still able to cook for yourself, try one of the services listed below.

Medicare Benefits

If your budget is limited or you have a limited ability to cook, Williams recommends checking into Meals on Wheels, “which provides healthy meals either free or at a reduced price. The senior also gets regular social visits from the delivery person they choose.”

But, as Shea notes, you may have some recourse to cover the cost of food if you have a Medicare Advantage plan. “Many Medicare-aged seniors aren’t aware of the nutritional support benefits that may be available to them through Medicare Advantage. In recent years, Medicare Advantage plans have been expanding supplemental benefits, including nutritional support for those who have been recently discharged from the hospital or are recovering from a serious medical condition. There’s a growing recognition that supporting seniors with healthy meals in these cases may save money in the long run, by helping to prevent complications in recovery,” he explains.

Therefore, he recommends contacting your insurer to see if you qualify for assistance. If you do, you can also find out which meal delivery services may be available in your area, as many of these services are local, rather than national, in scope. “Some plans may also offer members special discounts on meal prep services or healthy food companies. Other plans may cover periodic appointments with a dietitian or assistance from a health coach,” he says.

And Seidman notes that “in some situations, meals may be at no cost or low cost. If the person requires a medically-tailored meal, meaning a meal that is adapted to help manage a condition, such as diabetes or hypertension, then the person will most likely need a doctor’s order for the diet. A registered dietitian will be able to plan the meals based on the condition, medications and labs. Then a meal service that can provide that special diet will be identified.”

Be sure to ask lots of questions, and ask for help in finding the right solution.

Top Meal Delivery Services for Seniors

The following pre-made meal and meal-kit delivery services offer healthy meals that may be good options for seniors.

Meals on Wheels America

Meals on Wheels is fundamentally a little different from most of the other companies on this list in that it’s a nonprofit organization that brings meals to seniors in need of nutritious food while also providing some social contact and a safety check. It’s long been a source of nutritious food and companionship for homebound people who might not otherwise have access to healthy food. Meals on Wheels works with more than 5,000 local food programs across the United States and feeds nearly 2.5 million people annually.

Though each local Meals on Wheels program has its own set of regulations and requirements, some accept SNAP food stamps and many may accept Medicare or other insurance payments. Check with your local Meals on Wheels organization for more information on pricing, food options and information on how to apply for the program.

Mom’s Meals

— Ready-made meal delivery plan designed specifically for seniors.

— Chef-designed meals highly rated on taste and nutrition.

— Can be tailored for specific health needs.

— May help you stay in your home longer.

Mom’s Meals offers nutritionally tailored meals that can meet the needs of those with a variety of common medical conditions including diabetes, kidney problems, cancer and heart disease. Seniors can choose each meal from a broad menu of nutritious options. Meals are delivered right to your door and are fully cooked, ready to heat and eat.

The company understands that many seniors need some assistance with sourcing the right food and has made it simple for case managers, family caregivers and others who may be doing the ordering for a senior to get the information and place the order for another individual.

Mom’s meals works with Medicaid and Medicare to deliver meals to seniors who qualify at little or no cost.

Sample meal: homestyle beef meatloaf with mashed potatoes and seasoned vegetables. (Nutritional information not available.)

Homestyle Direct

— Medicaid-covered and low-cost direct pay options available.

— Special diet options for weight management and other medical needs.

— Breakfast, lunch and dinner options planned with seniors in mind.

Homestyle Direct offers Medicare-covered meals delivered directly to your door for seniors living in more than 20 states, including Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Wisconsin and Wyoming. It also offers direct pay meals anywhere in the continental United States.

All entrees are approved by a licensed dietitian and low-calorie options are less than 500 calories. Other options include carb-controlled, low fat, gluten-restricted, sodium-control and renal-support foods.

For direct pay clients, entrees cost $6.95, not including shipping and handling. The company offers a wide variety of breakfast, lunch and dinner options, and all meals are fully cooked, and ready to heat and eat.

Sample meal: broccoli stuffed chicken breast.

— Calories: 420.

— Total fat: 9 grams.

— Carbohydrates: 57 grams (7 grams dietary fiber, 10 grams sugars).

— Protein: 30 grams.

— Cholesterol: 55 milligrams.

— Sodium: 730 milligrams.

HelloFresh

— Easy-to-follow recipes with clear nutritional info.

— Farm-to-table sourcing of high-quality ingredients.

— Most meals are ready in under 30 minutes.

— Wide selection of dietitian-approved meals are about 650 calories each.

One of the larger meal kit delivery companies in the market today, HelloFresh offers a wide variety of low-calorie meals to subscribers as part of the company’s low-calorie plan. Meal plans with the popular DIY dinner company start at just $7.49 per serving, although occasional promotions sometimes slash prices in the low-calorie plan to as low as $2.74 per serving.

Williams recommends HelloFresh because “this plan offers meal plans priced per serving that have been created by chefs and dietitians. They create 15 new recipes each week, and you can select two to four delivered meals per week.”

The company also offers a selection of world cuisine options, from Italian and Mexican to African, Thai, French and Irish.

Sample meal: figgy balsamic pork. (Nutritional information not available.)

BistroMD

— Fully prepared meals, just heat and eat.

— Menus designed by a bariatric doctor.

— More than 150 meals to choose from weekly.

BistroMD was developed by a bariatric specialist to offer weight loss programs designed to fit a variety of different diet preferences and health needs. All meals offered by bistroMD promote weight loss, and the company offers diabetic-specific meals too.

There are a few different plans you can sign up for, including:

— Full program — 7 days. Includes 7 breakfasts, 7 lunches, 6 dinners + My Night — a structured break to practice what you’ve learned in eating for health. Currently offered at a discount for $142.46 per week.

— Full program — 5 days. Includes 5 breakfasts, 5 lunches and 5 dinners. Currently offered at a discount for $119.96 per week.

— Lunches and dinners — 7 days. Includes 7 lunches and 7 dinners. Currently offered at a discount for $119.96 per week.

— Lunches and dinners — 5 days. Includes 5 lunches and 5 dinners. Currently offered at a discount for $97.46 per week.

Sample meal: lasagna with garden marinara.

— Calories: 360.

— Protein: 29 grams.

— Carbohydrates: 23 grams. (Additional nutritional information not available.)

Fresh n’ Lean

— Ready-made meals, just heat and eat.

— New menus offered weekly.

— Totally organic and gluten and dairy free.

Fresh n’ Lean offers fresh, organic, heat-and-eat meals for a variety of dietary preferences. Recipes feature organic, seasonal ingredients and are free from GMOs, gluten and dairy.

The standard plant-based package includes three meals, five days a week and costs $126.00 weekly or $8.40 per meal. There is also a three-meal, seven-day per week program that costs $176.40 weekly. Subscribers can order additional meals and snacks a la carte. The company provides breakfast, lunch and dinner options. Shipping is free and nationwide. Packaging is BPA-free and fully recyclable.

Sample meal: cauliflower and peppered squash with rice.

— Calorie: 310.

— Total fat: 4.5 grams.

— Carbohydrates: 58 grams (12 grams dietary fiber, 10 grams sugars).

— Protein: 8 grams.

— Cholesterol: 0 milligrams.

— Sodium: 370 milligrams.

The Takeaway

Shea stresses that before you enroll in any meal delivery program, talk to your doctor to make sure that you’re making the best nutritional choices you can for your unique needs.

“Seniors enrolled in Medicare should be sure they’re taking advantage of Medicare’s no-cost preventive health benefits, including a comprehensive annual exam with their primary care doctor,” he says”Nutrition should be discussed during the visit. If your physician doesn’t mention it, bring it up.”

He says you should consider asking things like:

— Is there a different way of eating that might help me better manage my own specific health conditions?

— Are there specific foods I should seek and/or avoid?

— How should I think about dietary supplements?

It’s also important to remember that “one person’s best dietary practices may differ from another, so be sure to talk with your doctor. And if you’re enrolled in Medicare Advantage, talk to your insurer to see if you may qualify for meal deliveries, meal preparation or personalized assistance,” Shea says.

Williams notes that whether you’re cooking for yourself or using a meal delivery service, choosing a variety of whole foods as much as possible can go a long way towards ensuring good nutrition. “The most effective way for seniors to ensure good dietary intake is to increase intake and variety of whole grains, fruits, vegetables, fish, nuts, lean protein sources and low-fat dairy and decrease intake of refined grains and highly processed foods.”

