See the 20 Best Engineering Graduate Programs

Find a career in engineering. As the U.S. continues to experience a growth in STEM jobs, setting yourself apart from…

As the U.S. continues to experience a growth in STEM jobs, setting yourself apart from the pack becomes increasingly important. One way to get noticed is by obtaining a graduate engineering degree, which can not only boost your knowledge but can also elevate your salary in the postgraduate working world. These are the 45 best graduate engineering programs.

45. University of Rochester (Hajim)

Location: Rochester, New York

Total graduate engineering school enrollment in fall 2019: 638 students

Acceptance rate for engineering master’s programs: 46%

Acceptance rate for engineering Ph.D. programs: 20%

Learn more about the Hajim School of Engineering and Applied Sciences.

43 (tie). Iowa State University

Location: Ames, Iowa

Total graduate engineering school enrollment in fall 2019: 1,340 students

Acceptance rate for engineering master’s programs: 28%

Acceptance rate for engineering Ph.D. programs: 26%

Learn more about the College of Engineering at Iowa State.

43 (tie). Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

Location: Troy, New York

Total graduate engineering school enrollment in fall 2019: 760 students

Acceptance rate for engineering master’s programs: 37%

Acceptance rate for engineering Ph.D. programs: 47%

Learn more about the RPI School of Engineering.

41 (tie). Arizona State University (Fulton)

Location: Tempe, Arizona

Total graduate engineering school enrollment in fall 2019: 4,353 students

Acceptance rate for engineering master’s programs: 58%

Acceptance rate for engineering Ph.D. programs: 49%

Learn more about the Ira A. Fulton Schools of Engineering.

41 (tie). University of Virginia

Location: Charlottesville, Virginia

Total graduate engineering school enrollment in fall 2019: 1,057 students

Acceptance rate for engineering master’s programs: 30%

Acceptance rate for engineering Ph.D. programs: 28%

Learn more about the UVA School of Engineering and Applied Science.

39 (tie). Vanderbilt University

Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Total graduate engineering school enrollment in fall 2019: 526 students

Acceptance rate for engineering master’s programs: 39%

Acceptance rate for engineering Ph.D. programs: 25%

Learn more about the Vanderbilt School of Engineering.

39 (tie). Yale University

Location: New Haven, Connecticut

Total graduate engineering school enrollment in fall 2019: 354 students

Acceptance rate for engineering master’s programs: 14%

Acceptance rate for engineering Ph.D. programs: 17%

Learn more about the Yale School of Engineering and Applied Science.

38. New York University (Tandon)

Location: Brooklyn, New York

Total graduate engineering school enrollment in fall 2019: 2,888 students

Acceptance rate for engineering master’s programs: 52%

Acceptance rate for engineering Ph.D. programs: 24%

Learn more about the Tandon School of Engineering.

36 (tie). Boston University

Location: Boston

Total graduate engineering school enrollment in fall 2019: 1,344 students

Acceptance rate for engineering master’s programs: 39%

Acceptance rate for engineering Ph.D. programs: 23%

Learn more about the Boston University College of Engineering.

36 (tie). University of California–Irvine (Samueli)

Location: Irvine, California

Total graduate engineering school enrollment in fall 2019: 1,705 students

Acceptance rate for engineering master’s programs: 25%

Acceptance rate for engineering Ph.D. programs: 20%

Learn more about the Henry Samueli School of Engineering.

35. Pennsylvania State University–University Park

Location: University Park, Pennsylvania

Total graduate engineering school enrollment in fall 2019: 2,167 students

Acceptance rate for engineering master’s programs: 37%

Acceptance rate for engineering Ph.D. programs: 30%

Learn more about the Penn State College of Engineering.

33 (tie). Rice University (Brown)

Location: Houston

Total graduate engineering school enrollment in fall 2019: 1,073 students

Acceptance rate for engineering master’s programs: 31%

Acceptance rate for engineering Ph.D. programs: 17%

Learn more about the George R. Brown School of Engineering.

33 (tie). University of California–Davis

Location: Davis, California

Total graduate engineering school enrollment in fall 2019: 1,249 students

Acceptance rate for engineering master’s programs: 31%

Acceptance rate for engineering Ph.D. programs: 24%

Learn more about the UC–Davis College of Engineering.

31 (tie). Northeastern University

Location: Boston

Total graduate engineering school enrollment in fall 2019: 6,463 students

Acceptance rate for engineering master’s programs: 47%

Acceptance rate for engineering Ph.D. programs: 18%

Learn more about the Northeastern College of Engineering.

31 (tie). University of Minnesota–Twin Cities

Location: Minneapolis

Total graduate engineering school enrollment in fall 2019: 1,780 students

Acceptance rate for engineering master’s programs: 39%

Acceptance rate for engineering Ph.D. programs: 30%

Learn more about the University of Minnesota College of Science and Engineering.

30. Ohio State University

Location: Columbus, Ohio

Total graduate engineering school enrollment in fall 2019: 1,812 students

Acceptance rate for engineering master’s programs: 45%

Acceptance rate for engineering Ph.D. programs: 38%

Learn more about the OSU College of Engineering.

29. Virginia Tech

Location: Blacksburg, Virginia

Total graduate engineering school enrollment in fall 2019: 2,207 students

Acceptance rate for engineering master’s programs: 45%

Acceptance rate for engineering Ph.D. programs: 38%

Learn more about the Virginia Tech College of Engineering.

27 (tie). University of California–Santa Barbara

Location: Santa Barbara, California

Total graduate engineering school enrollment in fall 2019: 784 students

Acceptance rate for engineering master’s programs: 18%

Acceptance rate for engineering Ph.D. programs: 21%

Learn more about the USCB College of Engineering.

27 (tie). University of Colorado–Boulder

Location: Boulder, Colorado

Total graduate engineering school enrollment in fall 2019: 2,097 students

Acceptance rate for engineering master’s programs: 50%

Acceptance rate for engineering Ph.D. programs: 25%

Learn more about the University of Colorado College of Engineering and Applied Science.

24 (tie). North Carolina State University

Location: Raleigh, North Carolina

Total graduate engineering school enrollment in fall 2019: 3,401 students

Acceptance rate for engineering master’s programs: 31%

Acceptance rate for engineering Ph.D. programs: 35%

Learn more about the NC State College of Engineering.

24 (tie). University of Washington

Location: Seattle

Total graduate engineering school enrollment in fall 2019: 2,813 students

Acceptance rate for engineering master’s programs: 58%

Acceptance rate for engineering Ph.D. programs: 11%

Learn more about the University of Washington College of Engineering.

24 (tie). University of Wisconsin–Madison

Location: Madison, Wisconsin

Total graduate engineering school enrollment in fall 2019: 1,858 students

Acceptance rate for engineering master’s programs: 31%

Acceptance rate for engineering Ph.D. programs: 27%

Learn more about the UW–Madison College of Engineering.

23. Duke University (Pratt)

Location: Durham, North Carolina

Total graduate engineering school enrollment in fall 2019: 1,462 students

Acceptance rate for engineering master’s programs: 41%

Acceptance rate for engineering Ph.D. programs: 14%

Learn more about the Pratt School of Engineering.

22. Harvard University

Location: Cambridge, Massachusetts

Total graduate engineering school enrollment in fall 2019: 682 students

Acceptance rate for engineering master’s programs: 10%

Acceptance rate for engineering Ph.D. programs: 6%

Learn more about the John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences.

21. Princeton University

Location: Princeton, New Jersey

Total graduate engineering school enrollment in fall 2018: 680 students

Acceptance rate for engineering master’s programs: 2%

Acceptance rate for engineering Ph.D. programs: 14%

Learn more about the Princeton School of Engineering and Applied Science.

20. University of Maryland–College Park (Clark)

Location: College Park, Maryland

Total graduate engineering school enrollment in fall 2019: 2,102 students

Acceptance rate for engineering master’s programs: 27%

Acceptance rate for engineering Ph.D. programs: 18%

Learn more about the A. James Clark School of Engineering.

19. Northwestern University (McCormick)

Location: Evanston, Illinois

Total graduate engineering school enrollment in fall 2019: 2,198 students

Acceptance rate for engineering master’s programs: 26%

Acceptance rate for engineering Ph.D. programs: 13%

Learn more about the Robert R. McCormick School of Engineering and Applied Science.

18. University of Pennsylvania

Location: Philadelphia

Total graduate engineering school enrollment in fall 2019: 2,199 students

Acceptance rate for engineering master’s programs: 25%

Acceptance rate for engineering Ph.D. programs: 14%

Learn more about the Penn School of Engineering and Applied Science.

17. Johns Hopkins University (Whiting)

Location: Baltimore

Total graduate engineering school enrollment in fall 2019: 4,882 students

Acceptance rate for engineering master’s programs: 42%

Acceptance rate for engineering Ph.D. programs: 16%

Learn more about the Whiting School of Engineering.

16. University of California–Los Angeles (Samueli)

Location: Los Angeles

Total graduate engineering school enrollment in fall 2019: 2,193 students

Acceptance rate for engineering master’s programs: 28%

Acceptance rate for engineering Ph.D. programs: 18%

Learn more about the Henry Samueli School of Engineering and Applied Science.

14 (tie). Columbia University (Fu Foundation)

Location: New York City

Total graduate engineering school enrollment in fall 2019: 4,115 students

Acceptance rate for engineering master’s programs: 24%

Acceptance rate for engineering Ph.D. programs: 9%

Learn more about the Fu Foundation School of Engineering and Applied Science.

14 (tie). Cornell University

Location: Ithaca, New York

Total graduate engineering school enrollment in fall 2019: 2,557 students

Acceptance rate for engineering master’s programs: 34%

Acceptance rate for engineering Ph.D. programs: 15%

Learn more about Cornell Engineering.

13. Texas A&M University–College Station

Location: College Station, Texas

Total graduate engineering school enrollment in fall 2019: 3,662 students

Acceptance rate for engineering master’s programs: 35%

Acceptance rate for engineering Ph.D. programs: 47%

Learn more about the Texas A&M College of Engineering.

10 (tie). University of Illinois–Urbana-Champaign

Location: Urbana, Illinois

Total graduate engineering school enrollment in fall 2019: 4,597 students

Acceptance rate for engineering master’s programs: 29%

Acceptance rate for engineering Ph.D. programs: 23%

Learn more about the Grainger College of Engineering.

10 (tie). University of Southern California (Viterbi)

Location: Los Angeles

Total graduate engineering school enrollment in fall 2019: 6,199 students

Acceptance rate for engineering master’s programs: 24%

Acceptance rate for engineering Ph.D. programs: 16%

Learn more about the Andrew and Erna Viterbi School of Engineering.

10 (tie). University of Texas–Austin (Cockrell)

Location: Austin, Texas

Total graduate engineering school enrollment in fall 2019: 2,549 students

Acceptance rate for engineering master’s programs: 21%

Acceptance rate for engineering Ph.D. programs: 23%

Learn more about the Cockrell School of Engineering.

9. University of California–San Diego (Jacobs)

Location: La Jolla, California

Total graduate engineering school enrollment in fall 2019: 3,229 students

Acceptance rate for engineering master’s programs: 32%

Acceptance rate for engineering Ph.D. programs: 16%

Learn more about the Jacobs School of Engineering.

8. Georgia Institute of Technology

Location: Atlanta

Total graduate engineering school enrollment in fall 2019: 4,858 students

Acceptance rate for engineering master’s programs: 25%

Acceptance rate for engineering Ph.D. programs: 26%

Learn more about the Georgia Tech College of Engineering.

7. Purdue University–West Lafayette

Location: West Lafayette, Indiana

Total graduate engineering school enrollment in fall 2019: 4,110 students

Acceptance rate for engineering master’s programs: 35%

Acceptance rate for engineering Ph.D. programs: 30%

Learn more about Purdue University College of Engineering.

4 (tie). California Institute of Technology

Location: Pasadena, California

Total graduate engineering school enrollment in fall 2019: 536 students

Acceptance rate for engineering master’s programs: 9%

Acceptance rate for engineering Ph.D. programs: 8%

Learn more about the CalTech Division of Engineering and Applied Science.

4 (tie). Carnegie Mellon University

Location: Pittsburgh

Total graduate engineering school enrollment in fall 2019: 4,263 students

Acceptance rate for engineering master’s programs: 20%

Acceptance rate for engineering Ph.D. programs: 13%

Learn more about the Carnegie Institute of Technology.

4 (tie). University of Michigan–Ann Arbor

Location: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Total graduate engineering school enrollment in fall 2019: 3,531 students

Acceptance rate for engineering master’s programs: 35%

Acceptance rate for engineering Ph.D. programs: 16%

Learn more about the University of Michigan College of Engineering.

3. University of California–Berkeley

Location: Berkeley, California

Total graduate engineering school enrollment in fall 2019: 2,467 students

Acceptance rate for engineering master’s programs: 30%

Acceptance rate for engineering Ph.D. programs: 10%

Learn more about the UC–Berkeley College of Engineering.

2. Stanford University

Location: Stanford, California

Total graduate engineering school enrollment in fall 2019: 3,637 students

Acceptance rate for engineering master’s programs: 14%

Acceptance rate for engineering Ph.D. programs: 9%

Learn more about the Stanford School of Engineering.

1. Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Location: Cambridge, Massachusetts

Total graduate engineering school enrollment in fall 2019: 3,140 students

Acceptance rate for engineering master’s programs: 22%

Acceptance rate for engineering Ph.D. programs: 8%

Learn more about the MIT School of Engineering.

Learn more about the Best Graduate Schools.

Check out all of the 2021 Best Graduate Schools rankings. You can also sign up for a free U.S. News account to receive content like this via email and stay up to date on education news by following U.S. News Education on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Update 03/24/20: This slideshow has been updated to include ranks and data from the 2021 U.S. News Best Engineering Schools rankings.