Editor’s note: Selection of and interviews with our 2020 Minority Business Leader Awards honorees took place in early 2020, prior to the coronavirus pandemic. Their answers may not reflect the current state of business. Our 2020 awards program has been rescheduled.

Ronnette Meyers has lived her life by an important lesson: Through hard work and dedication, you can find success in life.

A single parent at 17, Meyers juggled college and a young son, learning early lessons in responsibility that she says have followed her throughout her career.

Meyers went on to marry into the military, moving more than 25 times with her family over the years. She was finally stationed in San Mateo, California, long enough to complete an associate’s degree while working for the Federal Aviation Administration. She went on to have a 12-year career in the federal government — but there was always the thought of starting her own business.

“My grandma really started the entrepreneurial spirit in…