Reviving the Family Meal During the Coronavirus Pandemic

The case for family meals is strong, but there are real barriers in our day-to-day lives that can make it…

The case for family meals is strong, but there are real barriers in our day-to-day lives that can make it hard to come together. However, as families are increasingly staying home in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, this is an opportune time to reset our routines.

Incorporating mealtime into your new normal — and making this a family ritual — can be a challenge. But there are lots of reasons to make it a priority.

The Power of Family Meals

Family meals are a powerful habit for health. A research review published in the Journal of Nutrition Education and Behavior in January looked at the impact of family meal frequency on diet quality and family functioning.

They found a positive relationship between the number of family meals per week, especially the dinner meal, and eating fruits and vegetables. And, more family meals per week was associated with better family functioning, including connectedness, cohesion and communication.

Regular family meals are linked to higher grades, getting along with others, and reduced risky behaviors in adolescents, according to the Family Meals Movement, which focuses on family meals, health and nutrition. In children and teens, regular family meals are associated with lower rates of obesity and eating disorders.

[READ: Food for Kids: Here’s How Parents Can Ensure Children Eat Well.]

The Struggle to Make This a Routine Is Real

While research clearly demonstrates the benefits of family meals, many families struggle to make it to the table. Approximately 2 of 3 families have at least three meals together per week — the minimum recommended — and 1 of 2 families make it to the table seven or more times per week, according to a 2015 study in the open access journal PLOS One. By contrast, about 1 in 5, or 18%, of families gather less than twice weekly for a meal.

Recently, I took an informal poll on my Facebook page, The Nourished Child, and parents listed the following obstacles to dinnertime:

— Sports and activities.

— Parent work schedules.

— Kids’ eating habits.

— Different food preferences.

Based on my own experience, I’ve also seen that a lack of cooking skills, kids’ behavior at the table and lack of meal ideas stand in the way of family meals. I’ve spent years working with other families and understand these challenges as a parent as well.

Here are four of the most common hurdles families face — and how yours can overcome these obstacles:

Busy Schedules Get in the Way

Women hold over 50% of American jobs, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Additionally, 80% of women say they are in charge of shopping and preparing meals, according to a Pew Research Center survey.

Maintaining a work or volunteer schedule (or a life!) and cooking for the family leaves many parents not only scrambling to make a meal, but looking for efficient, low-effort options. Throw in school activities and sports, and it can be a Herculean task to pull a family meal together. I know, I’ve been there.

Pre-planning dinner for the week and setting aside a day and time to shop for those ingredients so you have them on hand is one of the most helpful things one can do to ease mealtime stress. Many grocery stores now offer pickup or deliver options as well, which you can take advantage of during the COVID-19 pandemic to limit person-to-person contact.

Knowing what meals are planned for the week allows time-crunched parents to dive into cooking without thinking about it.

One way to boost efficiency is to batch cook meal items over the weekend when time isn’t so tight. Make a pot of beans, roast a batch of vegetables, and boil pasta and rice. Focus on prepping food items that will keep well during the week and are easy to reheat in a pinch.

Especially on your busiest days, take advantage of gadgets that reduce your workload. That includes the slow cooker, which allows you to assemble meal ingredients in the morning and let them cook all day so they’re ready just in time for dinner.

[SEE: 9 Meal Tips From Doctors Who Are Also Experts in the Kitchen]

Cooking Isn’t Your Thing

If cooking isn’t a skillset you’ve mastered, making a meal will likely be stressful. Add to that time limitations and kids with different food preferences, and the nightly meal gets even more chaotic. Keep things simple by preparing easy meals such as “brinner” (breakfast for dinner) or “linner” (lunch for dinner). These can ease the pressure, while still getting a nutritious, kid-friendly meal on the table.

Or, simplify cooking by using a semi-homemade approach. Purchase pre-cooked items (like a roasted chicken) and add sides, such as a baked potato, raw vegetables and dip, and some cut-up fruit. A glass of milk (or dairy alternative, if needed) rounds out the meal. Repurpose the leftover chicken to make a soup or fill quesadillas for another meal later in the week.

Meal delivery kits and eating out — or having takeout, while dining areas of restaurants are closed — are other ways families address the dinnertime push. But frequently relying on these options can be expensive for families over the long term. As for meal kits, you still need to cook them, so they don’t necessarily save you time. And if you need more cooking inspiration? Turn on a cooking show for new ideas.

You’re Out of Ideas

Having the same things week after week can leave parents and kids in a food rut, making meals boring to cook and eat.

Use a few different meal themes for each night of the week, such as Italian or Mexican or another type of cuisine, kid’s choice, a sheet pan dinner, or a one-pot meal, and make different meals to match the themes. Theme dinners help busy parents think of new ideas, promote food variety and get the kids involved, too.

Also, add kid-friendly foods at dinner and other meals. For example, put whole or cut-up fruit on the table, a jug of milk, and a side of bread or rolls. I did this with my own kids, knowing that there would always be something on the table to eat, even for the fussiest child.

Your Kids Aren’t Exactly Delightful at the Table

Yes, kids can be a challenge at the table, especially if their food preferences don’t match the meal, or if they are still learning their manners.

At the end of a busy day, many parents have a low tolerance for complaints, bad behavior and tantrums at the table. However, kids are often excited to regroup and share their day. Try to keep the mealtime vibe positive. Anger, threats and pressure to eat will make family meals harder on everyone.

Share the spotlight and let each family member have a chance to download their day. A prompt can help, like, “Let’s share one cheer and one jeer from today.” Then ask a child to start off and share what went well — or didn’t — with his or her day.

[See: 10 Cheap Plant-Based Meals.]

Family meals don’t have to be overwhelming. With planning and time-saving strategies, families can gather together more frequently, eat better and connect more at any meal. Shoot for at least having a meal together three times per week, and use this time together to get into a habit of gathering regularly around the table.

More from U.S. News

Starting Solids With Your Baby? Avoid These 8 Mistakes

12 Potential Signs of an Eating Disorder

10 Fun, Fresh Ways to Work Out Together as a Family

Reviving the Family Meal During the Coronavirus Pandemic originally appeared on usnews.com