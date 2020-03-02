Read 2 Transfer Student Essays That Worked

There are as many reasons to transfer colleges as there are transfer students. But regardless of why someone wants to…

There are as many reasons to transfer colleges as there are transfer students. But regardless of why someone wants to move to a new institution, the process for doing so usually requires an admissions essay.

Though it isn’t a golden ticket, a strong transfer essay may boost an applicant’s odds of admission.

In a 2018 National Association for College Admission Counseling survey, 41.5% of colleges polled said a transfer applicant’s essay or writing sample is of either considerable or moderate importance in the admission decision.

[Read: How to Write a College Essay.]

A compelling, well-written transfer essay doesn’t guarantee acceptance — many other factors are at play, such as an applicant’s GPA. However, a strong essay can be a factor that helps move the odds in the applicant’s favor, says Kathy Phillips, associate dean of undergraduate admissions at Duke University in North Carolina.

Know What Colleges Are Looking For In a Transfer Essay

Some schools have prospective transfer students use the Common App or the Coalition Application to apply. In addition to the main essay, students may be required to submit a second writing sample or respond to short-answer questions, though this isn’t always the case. Prospective students can check a college’s website for specific guidance regarding how to apply.

[Read: How to Write a Supplemental Essay for College Applications.]

Whatever application method they use, prospective students should be aware that writing a transfer essay is not the same as writing a first-year college application essay, experts advise. First-year essays are more open-ended, says Niki Barron, associate dean of admission at Hamilton College in New York. When applying as first-years, prospective students can generally write about any experience, relationship or goal that has shaped who they are as people, she says.

This contrasts with transfer essays, where the focus is typically narrower. Barron says she thinks of transfer essays as more of a statement of purpose. “We’re really looking to see students’ reasons for wanting to transfer,” she says.

[Read: Transferring Colleges: 10 Frequently Asked Questions.]

Katie Fretwell, the recently retired dean of admission and financial aid at Amherst College in Massachusetts, says prospective transfer students are in a position to be a bit more reflective about their educational goals because of their additional year or years of experience post-high school. The essay helps admissions officers get a sense of whether an applicant has done “an appropriate level of soul-searching about the match,” she says.

More from U.S. News

What Transfer Students Should Know About Articulation Agreements

10 Colleges That Enroll the Most Transfer Students

How to Transfer a High Number of College Credits

Read 2 Transfer Student Essays That Worked originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 03/03/20: This article was published on an earlier date and has been updated with new information.