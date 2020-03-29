Questions to Ask During a Job Interview

As you prepare for a job interview, your focus is likely on figuring out how to answer common job interview…

As you prepare for a job interview, your focus is likely on figuring out how to answer common job interview questions. But you should also devote considerable time to thinking through questions to ask in an interview.

The hiring managers are definitely interested in how you answer their tricky questions — but they also want to see how you prepare interview questions to ask employers. By knowing what types of questions managers and teams want to be asked, you can help create a solid impression with the interviewers, increasing your chances of getting a job offer.

Questions to Ask a Potential Employer

Review the 10 questions to ask in an interview below, and be prepared to follow up on the answers you hear. When asked if you have any questions at the end of your interview, it’s appropriate to ask the hiring team one to three of the following questions.

What Have Past Employees Done to Succeed in This Position?

By asking about what others have done well in the role to which you are applying, you’re showing your potential new boss that you care about the details and getting things right. Listen closely to the answers, and you’ll gain a window into the hiring manager’s priorities.

Take notes when the team answers your question, and think about how you might address key points at the end of their answer. For example, if the interviewee emphasizes how the last person in the role was an outstanding written and verbal communicator and how this helped him or her excel, quickly brainstorm some examples of how your strong communication skills could be equally helpful in this position if you are hired.

How Do You See This Role Making an Impact and Growing Over the Years?

This question demonstrates to the interviewers that you don’t intend to be a short-timer, and that you’re already thinking about how to add value to the position over time. Also, by focusing on “impact,” it helps the group see that you have the big picture in mind, beyond just your own department. It paints you as a go-getter who cares about going above and beyond instead of only doing what’s required, which will make a great impression.

What Are Your Favorite Parts About Working Here? What Areas Could Stand Improvement?

The hiring manager has a valuable perspective on the position, and by asking for his or her insights on the best and worst parts of the company, you’ll be accomplishing two things.

First, you’re showing that you value the supervisor’s opinion and experience. People enjoy talking about themselves, and your potential new boss will be no exception.

Second, by asking this question, you’re revealing yourself to be a problem-solver — someone who cares about making improvements. To this end, be sure to offer some feedback to address at least one area that the manager shares in terms of areas that need improvement.

What Are Some of the Job’s Challenges?

This question will give you a chance to address specific challenges of the job. Again, this is a great opportunity to take notes as the hiring team lays out the biggest challenges that the position includes. Offer some brief but tangible suggestions at the end to preview how you might tackle those obstacles if hired. You don’t need to actually share full solutions to the problems right there and then; just whet the team’s appetite and show them why they can’t live without your creative approach to problem-solving.

Is This a Cross-Functional and/or Cross-Departmental Position?

Dropping these buzzwords will be impressive in almost any industry. The answer you get will give you a good idea of what it would be like to work in the job, in terms of your colleagues and connections. What you’re asking here is whether the role involves interacting with people in different functions or roles, and/or if you will be collaborating with colleagues in other departments than just your own.

What Learning or Professional Development Opportunities Are Offered?

Be a little careful with this question, as you don’t want your emphasis to appear to be more on the benefits you may receive on the job, rather than on doing the job itself. However, if you ask this in the context of wanting to continue to get better at your job to serve the company, it could play in your favor.

What Does a Typical Day Look Like in This Position?

This is a great question to ask; its answer will help you really be able to imagine what it would be like to do this job day to day. Be sure to keep a poker face if the day described doesn’t quite meet your expectations. Mentally file away the information to help you consider whether or not the job is the right fit for you. Remember, a job interview is an opportunity for you to interview your possible manager as much as it is for the hiring team to interview you.

What Is the Company’s Culture Like?

A big part of your happiness on the job will relate to whether or not the workplace culture and environment are the right fit for you. It’s smart to do some of your own online research about this point before the interview. But if you can additionally get the inside scoop from the interviewers — as actual employees who are experiencing the culture — you’ll have important information to help you decide if you’d enjoy working there or not.

How Quickly Are You Looking to Fill This Position?

Ideally, you might ask a few of the questions above to get more details about what the position and company are like, and then wrap up with a few logistical questions about timing and what will happen next. By asking about whether or not they are in a rush to fill the position, you’ll be prepared to be contacted quickly or have some lag time between when you interview and when you hear back from the company.

What Are the Next Steps in This Interview Process?

The perfect last question to ask in any interview is what the next steps will be. You might learn that you were the first person to be interviewed in a process that will drag on for months, which would be valuable information that can help you manage your expectations of next steps. You might also ask who you should expect to be contacting you with updates, and if that communication will come via phone, email or mail, for example.

Questions Not to Ask During the Interview

Don’t make the mistake of asking these questions below during a job interview.

How Many Vacation Days Do We Get?

This topic is better addressed after you’ve received the job offer and are discussing benefits, including vacation days, sick days and retirement offerings.

How Much Does This Position Pay?

Again, this is not the time to bring up benefits and pay. Save it for later in the process.

Can My Kids Wait in the Lobby?

Don’t bring your kids, your mom, your friend or anyone else to the interview, even to wait in the company lobby. The interview is the time to stand alone as a professional.

