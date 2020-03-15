Physician Burnout: Flipping the Conversation

Physician burnout is now a public health crisis that needs urgent action. Few dispute the data that supports that at…

Few dispute the data that supports that at least half of all doctors report symptoms that can and should be categorized as burnout. The suicide rate of physicians is reported to be at least twice the average for other populations. The “why” has been studied extremely well. Many different reasons have been noted, and different strategies to combat this scourge have been suggested, many with significant success on an individual basis. It’s important to shine a spotlight on this crisis to keep our physicians happy, healthy and in the workforce.

Recently, I was at a meeting of senior-level physician leaders, and we started down the wellness road. It’s a hard job. The stakes are human life — which is a pretty lofty onus. The training is rigorous, the sleep pattern is awful, litigation looms large and the paperwork piles higher than one’s head. But then the conversation took a turn. It’s also an amazing job that combines intellect with compassion, and lets us be intimately involved in the journey of the human body and soul. Being doctors allows us be there for the highs and lows of our patients’ lives. It gives us purpose driven off mission. And let’s face it, not every profession can make that claim. We can go home at night knowing that what we did absolutely, without question, made a difference in a life that day. People in very few careers can say that every day.

But when you peruse social media, there are many comments by physicians about the downside of their day. Their frustration and disappointment are palpable, even though a short character limit. On one hand, these chats can be a wonderful source of solidarity for those who need to know they’re not struggling alone. But then again, one has to wonder where this crosses the line into misery loves company. Could this actually be bringing us further down rather than being a strategy for healing?

In general, there isn’t one physician I know who hasn’t had a bad day, been up all night taking calls and felt exhausted, or who hasn’t wallowed in self doubt over decisions they made on a given case. Even when the outcome is unavoidable, there always seems to be a seed of doubt about whether they could have changed things. It’s exhausting, and I suspect that everyone regularly has a moment when they wonder what it’s all for.

On the flipside, I also don’t know a single doctor who doesn’t have a wonderful story that uplifted them professionally and personally. Most have several: the baby they delivered to a couple who had experienced infertility for years, the moment they told someone their cancer was in remission or the call to tell someone the organ that they had been waiting for was on the way. Maybe they have stories even smaller than those: the patient who drew them a picture proclaiming them the best in the world, or an elderly person who brought cookies for the doctor who always call back in the middle of the night. These, too, are the fibers that weave together our practice of medicine, as well as the scratchy ones that cause pain. But somehow, we don’t seem to be researching and focusing on those. If we did, would that create a new strategy to combat burnout that might have as much impact as those we’re currently employing?

In one of the modern versions of the Hippocratic Oath, we like to quote the “above all, do no harm.” Even then, when we recite those lines as we cross into practice or when we remind ourselves on the daily, we are focusing on the negative of our career. But in that same oath, taken by every doctor as he or she graduates, there are paragraphs upon paragraphs of healing and caring. We rarely quote those statements.

In 2020, we’ll have to continue to study and discern many treatments for physician burnout, but maybe we can add one. If we took the initiative to purposely add a tactic without denying any of the benefit of those already in play, we might be able to elevate some of our conversation on social media toward optimism and pride in our profession, reminding ourselves and each other that while hard, it’s also a life-lifting privilege to practice medicine.

Maybe this year, we can also try and post our uplifting moments — our joy. Perhaps we can remind each other why we picked this career in the first place. Maybe we can have more positive messages in the twittersphere and other venues by flipping the conversation. Maybe we can even trend #fliptheconversation and work that angle until it becomes habit. Maybe this is how we as doctors start a movement to add to our arsenal of ammunition against burnout and begin to heal ourselves.

