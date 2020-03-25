Oscar winner sells Annapolis waterfront estate for $5M

Baltimore’s Barry Levinson has unloaded his Gatsby-like estate on Spa Creek in Annapolis for $5 million. The Academy Award-winning director,…

The Academy Award-winning director, whose films include “Diner,” “Rain Man,” “The Natural” and “Wag the Dog,” sold the property last week to an undisclosed buyer, a boost for the local housing market as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to grip the state.

Besides boasting a Hollywood cache, the property also holds some local baseball lore: Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr. rented the estate and lived there after his separation from his first wife, Kelly, in 2015.

The nearly 6,400-square-foot, four-bedroom mansion was built by Levinson in 2010 at 203 Lockwood Court on Spa Creek, state records show. It has four levels of living space and large windows that allow panoramic views of the Annapolis skyline and the State House dome.

The first floor has an open floor plan with a gourmet kitchen and cozy living room. Upstairs, there are five bathrooms and a giant soaking tub that overlooks the…