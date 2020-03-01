Nutritious New Ways to Enjoy Chickpeas

Chickpeas, also known as garbanzo beans, have been around for ages. Originally only seen in foods of the Mediterranean and…

Chickpeas, also known as garbanzo beans, have been around for ages. Originally only seen in foods of the Mediterranean and the Middle East, they are now available across the globe. They’re a great source of micro- and macro-nutrients, including protein, fiber, potassium, B vitamins and iron, providing a host of nutritional benefits.

For years, most people only thought of chickpeas as the main ingredient in hummus or — depending on where you live — falafel. Apart from that, chickpeas didn’t get much attention. But more recently, other ways to eat chickpeas have grown in popularity — from roasting them with a variety of spices and enjoying them as a crunchy snack, to grinding them into flour and using them as healthier option for white flour.

Personally, I’ve been adding canned chickpeas to many of my pasta dishes as protein for years, but I’ve also been using the leftover water from the can. This cloudy, protein-rich water, officially called “aquafaba,” helps to thicken my homemade pasta sauce, enables me sometimes to use less oil and also binds the actual cooked pasta to the sauce for more flavor.

In fact, aquafaba is becoming more mainstream. There’s actually a brand, Fablish, that sells a variety of vegan products made with the liquid.

With plant-based eating on the rise, I decided to speak with several of my colleagues to discover new and unusual ways that they use chickpeas. I found six genius ways nutritionists are using chickpeas to boost flavor and nutrition:

1. Cream Soup

According to Jackie Newgent, registered dietitian, culinary nutritionist, author of “The Clean & Simple Diabetes Cookbook” and adviser to Lunch Unpacked, a company that offers school lunch meal plans. “In plant-based cooking, I love using chickpeas to add velvety creaminess to soups. I simmer them with all of the other soup ingredients and simply blend everything together at the end of the cooking process.”

2. Croutons

As I mentioned above roasted chickpeas have been popular for a while now, but thanks to Ellie Krieger, registered dietitian, award-winning cookbook author and TV personality, there’s a whole other way to look at them, and that’s as a crouton. “Think beyond snacking when you make or buy crispy chickpeas. Sprinkle them on soup or in salads for a healthier, crouton-like crunch,” says Krieger. In her newest book, “Whole in One: Complete, Healthy Meals in a Single Pot, Sheet Pan or Skillet,” she, like Newgent, purees chickpeas into a butternut squash soup and then tops them with roasted ones. Can we all say YUM?

3. Egg Replacement

For starters, you could use the aquafaba in a recipe that calls for eggs. Three tablespoons of the chickpea liquid equals one whole egg, or two tablespoons equals one egg white. Michelle Dudash, registered dietitian, chef and author of “Clean Eating for Busy Families,” says “aquafaba makes for a great vegan substitute for egg whites in desserts like chocolate mousse, meringue and marshmallows. It performs in recipes as a foaming agent.”

Or you could use the actual chickpeas for a hearty breakfast, like registered dietitian and Los Angeles plant-based performance nutritionist Cynthia Sass does. “I saute a cup of fresh veggies — like minced white button mushrooms, red bell pepper and yellow onion — in a tablespoon of EVOO or avocado oil and low-sodium organic vegetable broth, along with minced garlic, fresh squeezed lemon juice, Italian herb seasoning, sea salt, turmeric, cayenne pepper and black pepper. Once the veggies are tender, I add a handful of baby spinach and a half cup of slightly mashed chickpeas (canned, drained and rinsed) and continue stirring to heat through,” says Sass.

4. Energy Bites

Samantha Cassetty, registered dietitian, nutrition and wellness expert with a private practice in New York City and co-author of “Sugar Shock,” uses chickpeas as the base ingredient in her no-bake energy bites. “They’re ideal when I want something to tide me over, tame hunger and provide some steady energy. The batter is a blend of chickpeas (canned, rinsed and drained), peanuts and seedless dates (that have been soaked in water), which are made into balls that are then rolled in dark chocolate chips or chunks and then frozen.”

5. Savory Oatmeal

I’ll admit this one surprised me. Who knew oatmeal and chickpeas go so well together? Well, Patricia Bannan, registered dietitian, nutrition and health communication expert and author of “Eat Right When Time is Tight,” certainly did. According to Bannan, “You can make oats by more savory in taste by mixing in one-third cup cooked chickpeas, a tablespoon of pesto and a sprinkle of freshly-grated Parmesan cheese. You’ll never think of oats or chickpeas the same again.” You can say that again.

6. Smoothies

And last but not least are chickpeas in a smoothie. “Add one-quarter cup of cooked chickpeas to your usual morning smoothie. They blend in nicely and make smoothies a little thicker, while giving them a fiber and protein boost,” says Bannan.

