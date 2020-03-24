Novavax’s seasonal flu vaccine just got great news. And it’s a big deal.

The world might be facing turmoil and uncertainty — states that Novavax Inc. knows all too well — but today,…

The company has reported positive results for its late-stage clinical trial of seasonal flu vaccine NanoFlu, marking its first successful phase 3 study after two devastating failures. These latest results now open an otherwise impenetrable door with a product candidate viewed as Novavax’s last best chance for success — and its first-ever commercial product in more than 30 years of operation.

Novavax said the trial met all primary and secondary endpoints in evaluating the candidate’s safety and ability to provoke an immune response in 2,652 healthy adults ages 65 and older across 19 clinical sites, relative to Sanofi’s Fluzone Quadrivalent Influenza Vaccine.

“This is such a critical milestone to have positive pivotal trial data like this,” said Dr. Gregory Glenn, president of research and development for Novavax (NASDAQ:…