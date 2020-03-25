Novavax ‘could use an army’ to get its coronavirus vaccine to market

Gaithersburg’s Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) has been in the spotlight since January for its work on a novel coronavirus vaccine,…

Gaithersburg’s Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) has been in the spotlight since January for its work on a novel coronavirus vaccine, but it will need more support to advance the program at the necessary speed, its head of research said Monday.

The Maryland biotech is now moving toward a phase 1 clinical trial after pulling in support from local players.

Two months after it started, “we’re very clearly confident that we can make a vaccine,” said Dr. Gregory Glenn, its president of research and development.

But Novavax needs more people and resources — plus hundreds of millions of dollars — “to really scale it up and move fast,” Glenn said. That support has started to come, with a deal with Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) to help get the candidate to the clinic and a recent $4 million investment by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, or CEPI, which could bring more future funding.

