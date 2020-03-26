Northam orders halt to elective surgeries; Kennedy Center in line for stimulus funding

The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in D.C., Maryland and Virginia moved to more than 1,000 Wednesday…

The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in D.C., Maryland and Virginia moved to more than 1,000 Wednesday as testing results poured in, while top elected leaders continued to increase and extend efforts to promote social distancing.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam ordered the halt of elective surgeries in his state — something several hospitals in the region have already done — as not to deplete the supply of personal protective gear like surgical masks and gloves.

Maryland on Wednesday extended its closure of public schools through April 24, a couple days after Virginia announced it was closing its public schools through the end of the academic year. D.C. public schools are already closed through April 24.

The District is aiming to have a handful of new drive-thru testing sites operational in the days and weeks ahead, according to its health department. That includes sites at George Washington University Hospital, GW Medical Faculty Associates and United Medical Center.

