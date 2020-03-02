New York to Waive Coronavirus Testing Costs

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that New York health insurers must waive any cost sharing associated with novel coronavirus testing…

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that New York health insurers must waive any cost sharing associated with novel coronavirus testing so that people are not financially deterred from visiting their doctor’s office, urgent care or an emergency room.

According to the Democratic governor’s office, residents covered by Medicaid also won’t be expected to pay a co-pay for testing. The news came a day before New York confirmed its second case of the coronavirus.

“We have the best health-care system in the world, and we are leveraging that system including our state-of-the-art Wadsworth testing lab to help contain any potential spread of the novel coronavirus in New York,” Governor Cuomo said. “Containing this virus depends on us having the facts about who has it – and these measures will break down any barriers that could prevent New Yorkers from getting tested.”

Map: Where in the World Is Coronavirus?The State Department of Financial Services, which is leading this directive, outlined a number of additional steps health insurers should take as the nation braces for a possible large-scale outbreak of the virus.

The department is directing insurers to develop telehealth programs with their providers to help those who can’t easily make an office visit and to ensure that providers are ready to handle increases in health care services. New York providers would also be responsible for covering the cost of immunizations for individuals under 19 if immunization becomes available, Cuomo’s office said.

Cuomo announced the state’s second confirmed coronavirus case on Tuesday, two days after he announced New York’s first case of the virus. A 50-year-old man from Westchester tested positive for the coronavirus at a hospital on Monday, according to Cuomo.

The patient, who has an underlying respiratory illness and is being hospitalized in serious condition, does not appear to have traveled to another country where there is an outbreak, meaning that he likely contracted the virus in his community, NBC New York reported.

Officials are testing the patient’s family and are trying to trace his transportation route to the Manhattan hospital.

Cuomo has been outspoken about his belief that this will not be the last case of the virus in New York. He said Tuesday that it “is inevitable that it’ll continue to spread.”

More from U.S. News

Students in These 10 States are Most Prepared for College

10 Best States for Economic Opportunity

The 10 Best U.S. States for Education

New York to Waive Coronavirus Testing Costs originally appeared on usnews.com