New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham warned President Donald Trump during a phone call Monday that the coronavirus could “wipe out” some tribal nations.

“I’m very worried, Mr. President,” the Democratic governor said, according to ABC News, which obtained a recording of the call between Trump and governors around the nation.

Lujan Grisham noted “incredible spikes” in coronavirus cases in the state’s Navajo Nation.

“The rate of infection, at least on the New Mexico side — although we’ve got several Arizona residents in our hospitals — we’re seeing a much higher hospital rate, a much younger hospital rate, a much quicker go-right-to-the-vent rate for this population. And we’re seeing doubling in every day-and-a-half,” she said, according to ABC News.

In response, Trump said, “Boy, that’s too bad for the Navajo nation — I’ve been hearing that.”

The governor made a request on March 25 for a 248-bed U.S. Army combat support hospital in Albuquerque, New Mexico, but she said during the call that she hasn’t heard back yet from the Department of Defense. Trump approved her request over the phone, noting that the federal government will “get you that hospital as quickly as we can.”

New Mexico, which had 281 confirmed coronavirus cases as of March 30, enacted a stay-at-home order on March 24, a few days after the Navajo Nation declared a reservation-wide shelter-in-place order on March 20.

The reservation had 148 confirmed cases of the virus as of March 30, according to the Navajo Department of Health and Navajo Area Indian Health Service.

New Mexico Gov. Lujan Grisham: Coronavirus Could ‘Wipe Out’ Tribal Nations originally appeared on usnews.com