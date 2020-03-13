Near D.C., aerial photography is a challenge — but not impossible

Washington, D.C., is the single most regulated airspace in the United States, for obvious reasons. Inside a 15-mile ring surrounding…

Washington, D.C., is the single most regulated airspace in the United States, for obvious reasons.

Inside a 15-mile ring surrounding Reagan National Airport, all flights are heavily restricted — and all unmanned aircraft are prohibited without the explicit authorization of the Federal Aviation Administration and the Transportation Security Administration. And that’s no easy authorization to obtain. It’s virtually impossible.

Even between 15 and 30 miles, unmanned aircraft are still highly regulated — one can only fly below 400 feet using a registered and marked aircraft weighing less than 55 pounds (including cameras), only in clear weather, and within visual line-of-sight.

We live in a no drone zone. And while all of these rules were implemented for public safety, they certainly don’t make life easy for the businesses that need aerial images or video — film and television productions, environmental services, real estate developers.

It can be done. Those images can be…