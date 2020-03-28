Near collision with Delaware trooper leads to drug bust

Authorities in Delaware say a driver who sped through a yield sign and nearly caused a crash with a state…

Authorities in Delaware say a driver who sped through a yield sign and nearly caused a crash with a state trooper was then arrested on drug charges. The Delaware State Police said in a news release that the arrest happened shortly after 8:30 Friday night in the Georgetown area. Authorities say a trooper was approaching an intersection and heading eastbound when a car was coming north at a high rate of speed. The news release said the driver passed through a yield sign and drove into the path of the trooper, who avoided a collision by hitting the brakes. In the vehicle, troopers say they found cocaine, marijuana, anti-anxiety pills and drug paraphernalia.

