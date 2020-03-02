Must-Have Communication Skills for Your Resume

Exemplary communication skills are a key selection criterion during the interview process. Communication skills allow people to effectively exchange information,…

Exemplary communication skills are a key selection criterion during the interview process. Communication skills allow people to effectively exchange information, either verbally, nonverbally or through writing.

Professionals with strong written and verbal communication skills have always been in high demand. Modern hiring companies are also looking for impact, which comes as a direct result of effective communication. Candidates who show how they use their written and verbal skills, in general and specifically to persuade and collaborate, give employers a much better gauge of qualifications.

Before you list “exemplary communication skills,” here are tips on how to reflect these must-have qualifications on your resume.

— Written communication.

— Verbal communication.

— Persuasion.

— Interpersonal collaboration.

Written Communication

Your resume is the first sample of your writing — so make sure it is well written, well edited, concise and coherent. In addition to demonstrating excellent resume writing, look for opportunities to describe any written communication in your experience and the impact of your work. Show both what you did and why it is of value.

For example, have you updated training materials, handbooks, policies or procedures that made the onboarding of new employees or customers more efficient? Do you compose the monthly newsletter, blog posts or other forms of internal or external updates that help to create an inclusive brand? Is your written analysis of data and reports used to make business decisions quickly? Do you create professional presentation decks that are a staple in board meetings?

The ways writing can impact results and daily operations are numerous. Capture how your written communication adds the most value to help a potential employer see how you could complement their team.

Verbal Communication

While the interview process will truly test your verbal communication, there are many options to weave verbal communication strengths into your resume. When thinking of verbal communication, most people limit their content to public speaking or presenting in front of large groups. However, for most professionals, the real value is the everyday verbal communication needed to update, guide and influence co-workers, managers, direct reports and customers.

Some often overlooked examples include your contributions in one-on-one, small group and/or regular meetings. It is helpful for the reader to know if your experience is primarily in person or if you frequently communicate via phone or video meetings. Remote interaction and meetings can be trickier for many to forge relationships and get maximum results. Be sure to include if (and how frequently) you present your insights and analysis verbally. In addition to highlighting the types of interactions, also show the positive impacts from your contribution.

Persuasion

According to LinkedIn’s survey of most desired skills in 2020, persuasion is one of the five most in-demand soft skills and requires both written and verbal communication.

Businessdictionary.com defines persuasion as “changing a person’s (or a group’s) attitude or behavior toward some event, idea, object, or other person(s), by using written or spoken words to convey information, feelings, or reasoning, or a combination of them.”

Your resume is an ideal place to show how your skills of persuasion make you an asset. For example, were you able to change a previously accepted practice or institute a new process that had a positive impact? Did you play a role in improving work culture or recruiting talented new employees? Did you convince management to invest in a new productivity tool even though it was not approved initially in the budget?

Any evidence of when you used your communication to achieve optimal results displays effective (and desired) persuasive ability.

Interpersonal Collaboration

Almost every job description lists “cross-functional collaboration” as either part of the role, a required qualification or both. “Collaboration” is the modern day “team player.” The ability to understand, exchange information and effectively work with a diverse range of colleagues and customers is a must-have communication skill.

To show your collaborative chops, examine your responsibilities and results through the lens of the people with whom you relate — i.e., those involved in the work you are describing. Some questions to ask: With whom do you meet to get the necessary information and updated priorities to produce monthly reporting? Which departments set the service standards and updated the customer relationship management content that you relied on to hit your satisfaction criteria in your customer service role? Who attends the quarterly meetings for which you create the agenda, book the conference rooms and build out the slide deck?

As you draw attention to the range of colleagues, customers and stakeholders with whom you work, you create a multi-dimensional picture of your collaborative ability. Also look to highlight if you interact with globally distributed teams. Coordinating schedules across time zones, communicating clearly with co-workers who have vastly different priorities, roles and even languages is a modern business challenge. Your comfort with this complex communication is a highly desired qualification for every industry.

Communication is a deceptive word. It seems so simple, yet it has so many layers, forms and nuances. The great news is that many job seekers have highly developed communication qualifications; what they lack are specific examples of those strengths in action. To increase the effectiveness of your resume, expand on your written and verbal communication as well as how you persuade and collaborate. The quality of your communication skills will be assessed in your writing, your results and during your interview.

