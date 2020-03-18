More States Offer Alcohol Delivery and Takeout Amid Coronavirus

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Thursday became the latest governor to allow alcohol delivery and takeout sales from restaurants, bars…

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Thursday became the latest governor to allow alcohol delivery and takeout sales from restaurants, bars and other hospitality establishments as they struggle to stay afloat amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Through an executive order announced Thursday, Maryland bars, restaurants, breweries, wineries, distilleries and other establishments with appropriate licenses will now be able to sell alcohol “if promptly taken from the premises before consumption.” Hogan’s announcement comes a week after the Republican governor issued another executive order prohibiting gatherings of 50 or more people and closing bars and restaurants in Maryland starting March 16.

“With this order, we wanted to find a way to support local businesses while taking further steps to encourage people to stay home and avoid crowding in stores,” said Mike Ricci, Hogan’s communications director, in an email to U.S. News. “We were also sure to do what we could to protect restaurants’ ability to do carry-out, and hope people will support those efforts.”

“We will be announcing additional steps in the coming days to provide relief to workers and businesses,” Ricci added.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, made a similar announcement on Wednesday, issuing a waiver that allows restaurants to deliver alcohol accompanied by food purchases. The allowance covers beer, wine and mixed drinks, according to a news release.

“The State of Texas is committed to supporting retailers, restaurants, and their employees,” Abbott said in a written statement. “These waivers will allow restaurants to provide enhanced delivery options to consumers during this temporary period of social distancing.”

This has become a growing trend during the coronavirus pandemic. The New York State Liquor Authority now allows takeout and delivery sales of alcohol as long as it accompanies food, according to guidance released on Monday. New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu on Wednesday issued an emergency order allowing for temporary delivery or takeout orders of beer or wine.

“We appreciate the sacrifices many have made throughout COVID-19 developments,” the Republican governor said in a written statement. “This emergency order will allow for patrons to also order beer and wine from their favorite restaurants when ordering pickup or delivery.”

Maryland’s executive order, which takes effect immediately, covers hard alcohol in addition to beer and wine. Debbie Burrell, chair of the Frederick County, Maryland, Liquor Board, tells U.S. News that most of her county’s alcohol licensees are small businesses.

“We know this is a very extraordinary time,” she says. “We have to be fluid … We have to do everything we can to help our licensees weather this storm.”

COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, has now spread to all 50 states, with more than 150 deaths. There are now more than 10,000 cases in the U.S. overall, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Hogan announced Maryland’s first coronavirus-related death on Wednesday night. Washington, New York and California have been the states hardest hit by the outbreak.

