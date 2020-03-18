Minnesota Grocery Store Employees Considered Emergency Personnel

Minnesota grocery store employees are now considered emergency personnel, meaning districts must make every effort to provide free child care…

Minnesota grocery store employees are now considered emergency personnel, meaning districts must make every effort to provide free child care for these workers’ school-age children, according to an executive order signed by Gov. Tim Walz.

The Democratic governor classified food distribution workers, which includes store clerks, stockers, food preparation personnel and cleaning staff, as “essential Tier 2 workers” on Tuesday.

Food distribution workers, including drivers, order selectors and sanitation workers, are also included in this category.

Under Walz’s executive order issued Sunday, school-age children of emergency workers will receive free care during the day.

On Wednesday, the Minnesota Grocers Association thanked the governor for his support for the industry in a tweet.

.@GovTimWalz has classified “food distribution workers,” which is store clerks, stockers, etc, as Tier 2 emergency works. This allows frontline workers childcare as they serve and feed Minnesotans. Thank you @GovTimWalz for supporting our industry during this challenging time!

— MN Grocers Assoc. (@MNGrocers)

March 18, 2020

Walz has issued a handful of other executive orders over the past week, including one that provides paid leave for state employees who are unable to work for reasons related to the coronavirus. He also signed an order allowing veterans homes to protect residents and staff by restricting visitors.

As of Wednesday, Minnesota has 77 confirmed cases of COVID19, and 2,700 residents had been tested for the virus.

